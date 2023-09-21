‘Power palace’ on Rome’s Palatine Hill reopens to tourists after restoration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Power palace’ on Rome’s Palatine Hill reopens to tourists after restoration

By Press Association
An ancient Roman imperial palazzo on top of the Italian capital’s Palatine Hill has reopened to tourists, nearly 50 years after its closure for restoration (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
An ancient Roman imperial palazzo on top of the Italian capital’s Palatine Hill has reopened to tourists, nearly 50 years after its closure for restoration.

The nearly 2,000-year-old Domus Tiberiana was home to rulers in the ancient city’s Imperial period.

The sprawling palace allows for sweeping views of the Roman Forum below.

Visitors admire the newly restored Domus Tiberiana on Rome’s Palatine Hill (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Members of the public can now tour it, following decades of structural restoration work to shore the palace up for safety reasons.

Excavations uncovered artefacts from centuries of Roman life following the decline of the empire.

Alfonsina Russo, director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, which includes the Palatine Hill, in a written description of the restored palazzo, dubbed it “the power palace par excellence”.

On the eve of the reopening, he quoted a first-century Roman poet as saying the sprawling palace seemed “infinite” and that “its grandiosity was just like the grandiosity of the sky”.

A visitor admires archaeological finds inside the newly restored Domus Tiberiana (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Although the domus, or residence, is named after Tiberius, who ruled the empire after the death of Augustus, archaeological studies indicated that the palace’s foundations date from the era of Nero, shortly after the fire of 64D which devastated much of the city.

After the demise of the Roman Empire, the residence suffered centuries of abandonment, until, in the 1500s, the noble Farnese family developed an extensive garden around the ruins.

Thanks to the palazzo’s reopening to the public, visitors today can get a better idea of the path that ancient emperors and their courts enjoyed en route to the domus.

The English word “palatial” is inspired by the sumptuous imperial residence on top of the Palatine, one of ancient Rome’s seven hills.

The Domus Tiberiana, built on the north-west slope of Rome’s Palatine Hill, is considered to be the first true imperial palace (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The domus, built on the north-west slope of the hill, is considered to be the first true imperial palace.

As well as the emperor’s residence, the complex included gardens, places of worship, quarters for the Praetorian Guard that protected the ruler, and a service district for workers that overlooked the Roman Forum.

Excavation and restoration work, also carried out during the coronavirus pandemic when for months tourism was at a minimum, helped archaeologists piece together what Mr Russo called centuries of history in a place that “somehow went forgotten”.

On display for those visiting the reopened domus is a selection of hundreds of artefacts that were found, including objects in metal and glass.

Statues, other decorations and ancient coins were also dug up.