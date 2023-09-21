Police hunt for missing mother and children as man arrested over ‘abduction’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police hunt for missing mother and children as man arrested over ‘abduction’

By Press Association
Jamie-Leigh Kelly is missing with her two children (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Jamie-Leigh Kelly is missing with her two children (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction, as a hunt was launched for a missing mother and two children.

The Metropolitan Police said Jamie-Leigh Kelly, 31, left a centre for vulnerable mothers and children in Colindale, north-west London, with her three-year-old daughter and newborn boy on Tuesday.

The force said the children are under care protection orders and were removed from the family assessment centre against the wishes of staff.

Ms Kelly, who has links to Thurrock in Essex and Havering, east London, then got into a blue Ford Fiesta with the children, which drove away at speed.

Police believe the driver of the vehicle was a woman and both driver and car have yet to be located.

On Wednesday a man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the investigation, on suspicion of child abduction and conspiracy to kidnap. He remains in custody in Essex.

Ms Kelly is described as white with green eyes, of slim build and about 5ft 4ins tall.

She was wearing a white jumper or long-sleeved t-shirt, white jogging trousers and white trainers.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who leads the Met’s Public Protection command in East Area, said the force was “extremely concerned” for the welfare of Ms Kelly and her children.

He said: “Jamie-Leigh, I am making a direct appeal to you to contact with us so we can ensure the children are safe and well.

“We know you have no intention for the children to come to harm, so we are asking you to please pick up the phone and have a conversation with us so we can meet with you.

“The baby may need medical care as he is newborn, so please put him first and contact us on 020 7175 0793.”

Mr Basford said they believe Ms Kelly is being assisted and urged anyone with information to call the incident room on 020 7175 0793 with information or call 999 immediately with live sightings.