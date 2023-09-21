Sadiq Khan announces London Policing Board to help scrutinise the Met

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK & World

Sadiq Khan announces London Policing Board to help scrutinise the Met

By Press Association
Sadiq Khan has announced his London Policing Board to help scrutinise the Met Police (Yui Mok/PA)


The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said representatives from communities with “the lowest levels of trust in the Met” will help him scrutinise the force.

The brother of Stephen Lawrence, who was killed in a racially motivated attack in 1993, Stuart Lawrence and retired Metropolitan Police officer Neil Basu are among those who have been announced on the London Policing Board.

Mr Basu, who was once Britain’s most senior non-white officer, said earlier this month there is a bullying culture throughout the service.

Sadiq Khan has said the board’s members have “an extraordinary range of professional skills and lived experience they can draw on to make a positive difference”.

The board was set up in line with a recommendation in the review of the culture and standards in the Metropolitan Police by Baroness Louise Casey.

Stuart Lawrence
Stuart Lawrence speaking during a memorial service at St Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square, London, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence (Victoria Jones/PA)

Baroness Casey’s review, ordered in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder, found the Met is institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic and laid bare a slew of troubling incidents.

The board is part of the mayor’s commitment to bring in outside expertise to help bring long-lasting change in the Met Police.

As well as Mr Lawrence and Mr Basu, the board members include Sir John Aston, Tijs Broeke, Nick Campsie, Carolyn Downs, Sayce Holmes-Lewis, Susan Lea, Paula McDonald, Nicola Rollock, Andrea Simon and Leslie Thomas KC.

Deputy mayor for policing and crime Sophie Linden and deputy mayor for communities and social justice Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard will also sit on the board alongside London’s independent victims’ commissioner Claire Waxman OBE and London Councils’ executive member for community safety and violence against women and girls councillor Jas Athwal.

The board will meet four times a year.

Neil Basu
Neil Basu has joined the board (Ian West/PA)

Mr Khan said: “I’ve already put the Met on the path of far-reaching systemic and cultural reform with the appointment of a new commissioner and today’s announcement of the members of the new London Policing Board builds on this.

“This new Board represent a wide and diverse range of outside expertise and lived experiences and will help me oversee and drive the changes in policing that Londoners need and deserve.

“Crucially we have strong representation from those communities who have been let down by the police for far too long and have the lowest levels of trust in the Met.

“Their contribution will be invaluable to driving the reform we need to see to build a safer and fairer London for everyone.”