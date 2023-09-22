What the papers say – September 22

The economy and reported plans for A-level reform are among the topics leading the nation’s papers at the end of the working week.

The Daily Telegraph carries comment from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who says tax cuts before the Autumn Statement in November are “virtually impossible”.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'Hunt: Tax cuts are virtually impossible'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/OOTnLOL9Q4 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 21, 2023

Mr Hunt also features on the front of the Daily Express, which leads with him saying the “tide is turning” on the cost-of-living crisis.

Friday's DAILY EXPRESS: If Mr Hunt says so…then it must be true!#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5S4dQQFM27 — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) September 21, 2023

Meanwhile, the i says chief economists believe interest rates have hit their peak.

Elsewhere, The Times reports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is drawing up plans to establish a new style of British Baccalaureate in which pupils would study more subjects after the age of 16.

Friday's TIMES: PM wants A-level reform to boost pupils' life skills#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BLhBZUnfiI — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) September 21, 2023

Environmental campaigners are planning legal challenges to thwart Mr Sunak’s watering down of net zero pledges, according to The Guardian.

Friday's GUARDIAN: Campaigners plan legal challenges to Sunak's U-turn on green policies#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dor1KlIHFD — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) September 21, 2023

Staying with politics, the Daily Mail leads with Sir Keir Starmer saying on video he did not want to diverge from EU rules.

Friday's DAILY MAIL: Starmer lets cat out of bag on Brexit betrayal#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wwOOZi2eWy — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) September 21, 2023

The Sun says the BBC is investigating a claim that Russell Brand flashed a woman before laughing about it on his radio show.

On tomorrow's front page: BBC's shame over flasher Brand – 'exposed himself' then joked off air… bosses ignored vile anticshttps://t.co/SUrGGDk5Il pic.twitter.com/BV1SUO3NjI — The Sun (@TheSun) September 21, 2023

Metro leads with the heart-warming story of an eight-year-old girl who has been spared from taking life-long drugs to stop her body rejecting her kidney transplant thanks to a UK-first treatment.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 DRUGS-FREE TRANSPLANT REVOLUTION 🔴 Aditi, 8, makes medical history#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/N2tq2Qtc8z — Metro (@MetroUK) September 21, 2023

The Daily Mirror reports a beautician has been charged with spying for Russia.

And the Daily Star dedicates its front page to a campaign to save Spam.