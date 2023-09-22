Shot boy, 13, was ‘victim of Sweden’s growing gang violence problem’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shot boy, 13, was ‘victim of Sweden’s growing gang violence problem’

By Press Association
Police officers work near the scene of a shooting, in Malmo, Sweden in 2019 (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/AP)
A 13-year-old boy found dead in woods near his home in the suburbs of Stockholm was the latest victim of a deadly gang war in Sweden, a prosecutor has said.

Milo, who was only identified by his first name, was shot in the head in a chilling example of “gross and completely reckless gang violence”, prosecutor Lisa dos Santos said.

The boy is believed to have been shot in Haninge, south of Stockholm.

Ms dos Santos declined to give further details due to an ongoing investigation.

Swedish media, which have published photos of Milo with the permission of his family, said he was moved to the woods after being killed.

Police at the scene after a shooting incident, in Farsta, southern Stockholm, in June 2023
Police at the scene after a shooting incident, in Farsta, southern Stockholm, in June 2023 (Anders Wiklund /TT News Agency/AP)

He was not known to police and was reported missing on September 8 before his body was found by a passerby three days later.

Crime gangs have become a growing problem in Sweden, with an increasing number of drive-by shootings, bombings and grenade attacks.

Most of the violence is in Sweden’s three largest cities – Stockholm, Goteborg and Malmo.

As of September 15, police had counted 261 shootings in Sweden this year, of which 34 were deadly and 71 people were wounded.

In September alone, the Scandinavian country saw four shootings, three of them fatal, in Uppsala, west of Stockholm, and in the Swedish capital.

One of the victims was Milo.

In June, a man with an automatic weapon opened fire in the early morning outside the entrance to a subway station in Farsta, a suburb south of Sweden’s capital, and hit four people.

A 15-year-old boy died of his wounds shortly after, with the second victim, a 43-year-old man, dying later.

Two men in their 20s were later arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Sweden’s justice minister Gunnar Strommer said at the time that more than 20 shots had been fired and described the shooting as “domestic terrorism”.

The violence is said to be fuelled by a feud between a dual Turkish-Swedish man who lives in Turkey and his former lieutenant whose mother, a woman in her 60s, was shot on September 7 and later died of her wounds.

Sweden’s centre-right government has been tightening laws to tackle gang-related crime, while the head of Sweden’s police said earlier this month that warring gangs have brought an “unprecedented” wave of violence to the Scandinavian country.

“Several boys aged between 13 and 15 have been killed, the mother of a criminal was executed at home, and a young man in Uppsala was shot dead on his way to work,” police chief Anders Thornberg told a press conference on September 13.

He estimated that some 13,000 people are linked to Sweden’s criminal underworld.

Swedish police said that, “seen from the criminals’ point of view, there are several advantages to recruiting young people. A child is not controlled by the police in the same way as an adult. Nor can a child be convicted of a crime. A young person can also be easier to influence and exploit”.