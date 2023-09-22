Competition watchdog gives provisional approval for Microsoft to buy Activision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Competition watchdog gives provisional approval for Microsoft to buy Activision

By Press Association
Activision developed the popular Call Of Duty games (Tim Ireland/PA)
A nearly half-year battle between the UK’s competition regulator and Microsoft appeared to have ended on Friday as the US tech giant won provisional approval for its 69 billion US dollar (£54 billion) takeover of Activision Blizzard.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had provisionally cleared the deal after Microsoft came back with a new proposal.

The new deal will see rival games developer Ubisoft take over the rights to Activision’s cloud gaming rights.

The CMA locked horns with one of the world’s largest technology companies over the deal (Anna Ivanova/Alamy/PA)

The CMA had been worried that if Microsoft – which is also strong in cloud gaming – got hold of these, it could use its strength to stifle competition.

But by selling the cloud gaming rights for titles including Call Of Duty, Overwatch and World Of Warcraft, it establishes Ubisoft “as a key supplier of content to cloud gaming services, replicating the role that Activision would have played in the market as an independent player”, the watchdog said.

The CMA originally blocked the Microsoft deal in the spring, and at one point the case looked like it could end up in the courts.

But abruptly, last month Microsoft abandoned its appeals plans and proposed a new solution which it hoped would win approval from the watchdog.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said that if Microsoft had proposed this solution to begin with it would have saved the tech giant a lot of time.

“It would have been far better, though, if Microsoft had put forward this restructure during our original investigation,” she said.

World Of Warcraft became globally popular after it was released by Blizzard Entertainment in 2004 (Paul Carstairs/Alamy/PA)

“This case illustrates the costs, uncertainty and delay that parties can incur if a credible and effective remedy option exists but is not put on the table at the right time.”

Microsoft vice chairman and president Brad Smith said: “We are encouraged by this positive development in the CMA’s review process.

“We presented solutions that we believe fully address the CMA’s remaining concerns related to cloud game streaming, and we will continue to work toward earning approval to close prior to the October 18 deadline.”

This seems to mark an end to the CMA’s biggest fight since gaining expanded powers after Brexit.

When the UK was still part of the EU such large deals would be investigated in Brussels, where regulators have separately approved the Microsoft and Activision tie-up.