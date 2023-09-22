Sudan’s military leader says war could spread beyond its borders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sudan’s military leader says war could spread beyond its borders

By Press Association
Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (Craig Ruttle/AP)
The war in Sudan could spread beyond the northeast African country’s borders if it is not stopped, its army chief has told the United Nations General Assembly.

General Abdel Fattah Burhan told world leaders: “The nature of this war is now a threat to regional and international peace and security…

“This is like the spark of war, a war that will spill over to other countries in the region.”

Sudan plunged into conflict in April when long-simmering tensions escalated between the military, led by General Burhan, and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Both had joined forces in 2021 to seize power in a coup which cast aside Sudan’s pro-democracy forces.

The conflict has killed at least 5,000 people and wounded 12,000 others, according to Volker Perthes, the UN envoy in the country, who announced his resignation last week.

General Burhan said the Sudanese military has “knocked (on) all doors to stop this war” and asked the UN to designate the RSF as a terrorist group.

The RSF, he said, has committed “all sorts of crimes that give grounds for such a designation”, including receiving the help of “outlaws and terrorist groups” from other countries.

“Those who have supported killing, burning, raping, forced displacement, looting, stealing, torture, trafficking of arms and drugs, bringing mercenaries or recruiting children — all such crimes necessitate accountability and punishment,” General Burhan said.

Both the Sudanese military and the RSF have been accused by Amnesty International of extensive war crimes, including deliberate killings of civilians and mass sexual assault.

At least 4.6 million people have been displaced in the fighting, according to UN data.

Children are among those affected the most, with at least 1,200 of them dying in displacement camps because of a deadly combination of measles and malnutrition.

The conflict must be resolved for Sudan to transition to democracy through a peaceful election, General Burhan said

“We are still committed to our previous pledges to transfer to the people of Sudan with great national consensus and consent so that the armed forces will leave politics once and for all,” he said.