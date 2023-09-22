Detectives issue new images of Sara Sharif to ‘build picture of her life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Detectives issue new images of Sara Sharif to ‘build picture of her life’

By Press Association
One of the photos issued by Surrey Police of 10-year-old Sara Sharif (Surrey Police/PA)

Detectives have issued new images of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in order to “build a picture of her life” before she was found dead.

The girl’s father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik are accused of the youngster’s murder after her body was discovered under a blanket in a bunk bed at her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10.

On Friday, Surrey Police circulated two new images of Sara which present her “in the way we believe she may have dressed in the months prior to her death”.

Sara Sharif death
Police hope the images will encourage others to come forward to help ‘build a picture of her life’ (Surrey Police/PA)

The force said it hoped the images would “prompt more people to come forward with information about her and her family”.

The trio accused of her murder are due to stand trial in September next year with a plea hearing due to take place at the Old Bailey on December 1.

A previous court hearing heard police had found Sara’s body after receiving a call from Pakistan, which lasted eight minutes and 34 seconds, at 2.47am on August 10.

The court was also told the defendants had booked a flight to the country two days earlier, on August 8.

Prosecutor Giles Bedloe told the court at the Old Bailey that Sara was found to have “a constellation of healed and healing injuries”.

The day before Sara was discovered, the three defendants left the UK for Pakistan with five children, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

The trio, of Hammond Road in Woking, returned to the UK on September 13 and were arrested on landing at Gatwick Airport.

Urfan Sharif court case
The three defendants were remanded into custody at their last court appearance at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

All three were remanded into custody by The Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft KC, until their next court hearing.

Commenting on why they had released new images, Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said: “We have released these new images this week in the hope that it will prompt more people who knew Sara and her family to come forward.

“We are grateful to everyone who has already contacted us, and I would like to stress that any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, is reviewed by the investigation team and further inquiries carried out if appropriate.

“I would urge anyone who may have information and hasn’t yet come forward to reach out to us.

“There are a number of ways you can do this – you can report information via our portal, which is in both English and Urdu, you can call 101 if you would prefer to speak on the phone, or if you would like to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

The force said officers have circulated the appeal, which has also been translated into Urdu, through leaflets distributed in Woking, as well as posters being displayed in and around the town’s train station and taxi ranks.