Pc under criminal investigation after death of man who fell from window

By Press Association
The police constable is serving with West Midlands Police (Nick Potts/PA)
A West Midland Police officer is the subject of a criminal manslaughter investigation in relation to the death of a man who fell from a window.

Ayuub Hassan Abdi, 34, fell from an attic bedroom window at a property in Lozells, Birmingham, on September 6.

He died from his injuries in hospital the following day.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Friday it is investigating a police constable serving with West Midlands Police for several offences, including unlawful act manslaughter.

The watchdog said: “A constable has now been advised that they are being criminally investigated for unlawful act manslaughter, common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, in relation to their use of force during the incident.

“The officer has also been served with a gross misconduct notice for potential breaches of police standards of professional behaviour.

“It does not necessarily mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow.”

The Crown Prosecution Service describes unlawful act manslaughter as an offence where a person intentionally did an unlawful and dangerous act which inadvertently resulted in death.

The IOPC added: “Our inquiries so far have established that police went to a multiple-occupancy house in Lansdowne Road after a report that two residents there had been attacked by a man with a knife.

“After the arrival of another police unit, two officers went upstairs to speak to Mr Abdi, who was in his bedroom on the third floor.

“The evidence indicates that during the conversation Mr Abdi moved towards an open window, and a Taser was then discharged by one of the officers.

“Moments later Mr Abdi fell from the window, landing on the ground outside. An ambulance took him to hospital with critical injuries.”

The watchdog was notified of the incident on September 6 and began its investigation the same day.

A post-mortem examination was held on September 13, with the results of a toxicology report still to be returned. An inquest will be opened in due course.

Derrick Campbell, IOPC regional director for the West Midlands, said: “We have been in contact with Mr Abdi’s family to express our sympathy and explain our role. Our thoughts are with them and all those affected by his death.

“We will carry out a thorough, independent investigation of all of the circumstances surrounding Mr Abdi’s death.

“This will include looking at the actions and decision-making of the officers present.

“Police may use force in the course of their duties and we will examine whether any force that was used was reasonable, necessary and proportionate.

“Following the conclusion of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and we will determine whether any officer should face disciplinary proceedings.”

West Midlands Police has been approached for comment.