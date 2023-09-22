Man arrested after climbing the Cheesegrater in London By Press Association September 22 2023, 2.13pm Share Man arrested after climbing the Cheesegrater in London Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4750166/man-arrested-after-climbing-the-cheesegrater-in-london/ Copy Link A shirtless man climbing the Cheesegrater in London (Theo Livesey/PA) A man has been arrested after a free-climber was seen scaling the Leadenhall Building in central London. Footage of the incident on Friday showed a man climbing the 225-metre-tall skyscraper, also known as the Cheesegrater, without the use of climbing equipment. City of London Police said a suspect was met by officers on the roof and arrested Either way he is going UP #Leadenhall pic.twitter.com/sMFs68yq46— Mitti Pao (@Mitti_Pao_Janab) September 22, 2023 He was later taken into custody. Chief Inspector Tom Fisher, City of London Police said: “A man has been arrested for aggravated trespass after climbing up the Leadenhall building in the City. “We were called at 09:06 and quickly put a cordon in place. He was met on the roof by police officers and taken into custody.”