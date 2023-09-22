Family of girl who died after balcony fall pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of girl who died after balcony fall pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’

By Press Association
Minnie Rae Dunn, eight, who died after falling from the balcony of a block of flats in Portsmouth (Family Handout/Hampshire Police)
Minnie Rae Dunn, eight, who died after falling from the balcony of a block of flats in Portsmouth (Family Handout/Hampshire Police)

The family of an eight-year-old girl who died after falling from the balcony of a block of flats have spoken of their loss of a “beautiful soul”.

Police were called to Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, at 6.50pm on August 24 following reports that Minnie Rae Dunn had fallen from a building.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: “We attended along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service who treated the eight-year-old, who subsequently died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.”

The spokesman added that a 43-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of neglect of a child and had been released on bail until November 24.

Minnie Rae Dunn
Minnie was described as a ‘beautiful soul’ (Family Handout/Hampshire Police)

Paying tribute to Minnie, her mother Rebecca said in a statement released through police: “My angel, I am going to miss your sassiness and the way you spoke your mind. Your big bright smile that always melted my heart will be missed so much.

“I have a hole shape in my heart that will always be there. My little angel fly high, I love you to the moon and back. Mummy.”

Minnie’s grandmother Dot and grandfather Ian said: “Minnie had a big heart. Everybody loved her. She had lots of friends and had recently come back from a two-week holiday which she loved and where she made lots of friends.

“Minnie liked singing and dancing and going on her trampoline and playing with her grandad who would run after her and make her laugh. Minnie was a savvy sensible child. We are going to miss you so much. Fly high our beautiful princess.”

Her aunt Bianca said: “Minnie was a beautiful soul with a big heart who had so much love for everyone. Whenever you were greeted by Minnie it would be with the biggest, warmest smile which would light your day.

“Minnie adored her family and friends and was loved by everyone. She would make you smile at the smallest of things and had a heart that never stopped loving.”

Her siblings, Porscha, TJ, and Alisha, said: “Although our time was short together we will always cherish the times we did have, and we will always love you. You have always and will always be an ange.”

Her aunt Nats said: “Rest in peace Princess. Forever in our hearts love Nat, Alan and the kids.”

Her nan Jane and brother and sister Leon and Ava said: “Minnie we will always miss you, we will always keep your memory alive. We love you Minnie. You will always be in our heart and memories and we will see you again one day beautiful girl.”