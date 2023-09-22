Kerry Washington on eating disorder: ‘It was beyond my control’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kerry Washington on eating disorder: ‘It was beyond my control’

By Press Association
Kerry Washington (PA)
Kerry Washington (PA)

Kerry Washington has spoken out about her eating disorder, saying the mental health condition was “beyond my control”.

The 46-year-old American actress, known for roles in political thriller Scandal and Western film Django Unchained, said she has never wanted to talk about her personal life for “the sake of fame or attention”.

In upcoming book Thicker Than Water: A Memoir, she explores her childhood traumas and looks at her “public and private worlds as a mother, daughter, wife, artist, advocate, and trailblazer”.

Ahead of its publication Washington discussed her feelings of body dysmorphia on Good Morning America, saying: “The first thing that put me on my knees, like the first time I got on my knees and prayed to some power greater than myself to say like, ‘I can’t do this, I need some help’ was with my eating disorder.

“I was good at performing perfect. I was good at control. I could party all night and drink and smoke and have sex and still show up and have good grades. I knew how to manage, I was so high-functioning and the food took me out.

“The body dysmorphia, the body hatred, it was beyond my control and really led me to feeling like, ‘I need help from somebody, and something, bigger than me because I’m in trouble and I don’t know how to live with this’.

“I could feel how the abuse was a way to really hurt myself, as if I didn’t want to be here. It scared me that I could not want to be here because I was in so much pain.”

According to the NHS, mental health condition body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) can cause people to worry about their appearance and notice little flaws and it has been treated with cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and medical treatments.

Asked if she had considered suicide, Washington responded: “Yeah. Yeah… The behaviour was tiny little acts of trying to destroy myself.”

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Kerry Washington (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Reflecting on how she feels now, the actress said: “I wouldn’t say that I never act out with food, it’s just very different now, it’s not to the extreme.

“There’s no suicidal ideation, that is not where I am anymore, but I know, ‘Oh, I’m really in this chocolate today, this is good information for me’.

“The bottom has gotten a lot higher where just a little discomfort with it is enough for me to know this is a way to check myself, but it definitely looks a lot healthier. It’s a lot easier. It’s a lot saner than it used to be.”

– Samaritans can be called on 116 123, or emailed at jo@samaritans.org.