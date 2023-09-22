Charles enjoys whisky made from Highgrove barley at festival in Bordeaux

The King enjoyed a cheeky tipple in French wine country after he and the Queen took a ride on a tram.

Charles was persuaded to have a nip of whisky – made from his own barley – in Bordeaux’s main square, where he also tried some red wine.

Charles smelling a glass of red wine on day three of the state visit to France (Daniel Leal/PA)

He and Camilla had flown to the city from Paris on Friday morning, on the final day of their state visit to France.

They boarded a tram to a festival – part of the UK Government’s GREAT campaign to promote British trade.

On his tour of the stands the King visited a stall run by the Gilbert rugby company, where he successfully threw a ball through a hole as part of a challenge.

Charles and Camilla travel by electric tram to a reception at Place de la Bourse in Bordeaux (Daniel Leal/PA)

He was convinced to try some Cotswolds whisky, which head of sales Hughes Roberts-Baby said was made with barley from Highgrove.

Mr Roberts-Baby said: “He loved it.”

The King also spotted another whisky bottle, remarking: “I know Old Pulteney – that’s very good.”

A few minutes later he also tried a glass of St Ferdinand Source Lussac-Saint Emilion.

Charles left with some cheese which was wrapped up for him.

The King and Queen sampled some cheese (PA)

He was serenaded with a hymn by members of the Fiji rugby team who were at the event having participated in the World Cup being held in France.

It came after the couple attended a drinks reception on board a Royal Navy frigate where they watched a flypast.

Charles spoke confidently in French as he mingled with guests while clutching a glass of Pimms.

Charles and Camilla at a reception on the flight deck of HMS Iron Duke in Bordeaux (Yui Mok/PA)

As the sun began to appear, the King put on his sunglasses before two aircraft roared above, performing a “Le virage a l’Anglaise” – or English turn.

Local butcher Georges Britouille, 57, said: “This, for us, is historic, to have the King visit where we live is something to be remembered.”

Bordeaux, famous for its wine, is home to about 39,000 Britons and is twinned with Bristol.

Camilla wore a turquoise Anna Valentine coat dress, earrings and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s diamond brooch.

Camilla wore an Anna Valentine coat dress (Yui Mok/PA)

It came after the couple spent two days in Paris, where Charles became the first British monarch to speak in the French senate chamber.

They also spent time with Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, including a game of table tennis between Camilla and the French president’s wife, and a star-studded state banquet.