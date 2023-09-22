Charles enjoys whisky made from Highgrove barley at festival in Bordeaux

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles enjoys whisky made from Highgrove barley at festival in Bordeaux

By Press Association
Charles drinking a glass of red wine during his trip to Bordeaux (Daniel Leal/PA)
Charles drinking a glass of red wine during his trip to Bordeaux (Daniel Leal/PA)

The King enjoyed a cheeky tipple in French wine country after he and the Queen took a ride on a tram.

Charles was persuaded to have a nip of whisky – made from his own barley – in Bordeaux’s main square, where he also tried some red wine.

Charles smelling a glass of red wine on day three of the state visit to France
Charles smelling a glass of red wine on day three of the state visit to France (Daniel Leal/PA)

He and Camilla had flown to the city from Paris on Friday morning, on the final day of their state visit to France.

They boarded a tram to a festival – part of the UK Government’s GREAT campaign to promote British trade.

On his tour of the stands the King visited a stall run by the Gilbert rugby company, where he successfully threw a ball through a hole as part of a challenge.

Charles and Camilla travel by electric tram to a reception at Place de la Bourse in Bordeaux
Charles and Camilla travel by electric tram to a reception at Place de la Bourse in Bordeaux (Daniel Leal/PA)

He was convinced to try some Cotswolds whisky, which head of sales Hughes Roberts-Baby said was made with barley from Highgrove.

Mr Roberts-Baby said: “He loved it.”

The King also spotted another whisky bottle, remarking: “I know Old Pulteney – that’s very good.”

A few minutes later he also tried a glass of St Ferdinand Source Lussac-Saint Emilion.

Charles left with some cheese which was wrapped up for him.

Charles and Camilla on third day of their state visit to France
The King and Queen sampled some cheese (PA)

He was serenaded with a hymn by members of the Fiji rugby team who were at the event having participated in the World Cup being held in France.

It came after the couple attended a drinks reception on board a Royal Navy frigate where they watched a flypast.

Charles spoke confidently in French as he mingled with guests while clutching a glass of Pimms.

Charles and Camilla at a reception on the flight deck of HMS Iron Duke in Bordeaux
Charles and Camilla at a reception on the flight deck of HMS Iron Duke in Bordeaux (Yui Mok/PA)

As the sun began to appear, the King put on his sunglasses before two aircraft roared above, performing a “Le virage a l’Anglaise” – or English turn.

Local butcher Georges Britouille, 57, said: “This, for us, is historic, to have the King visit where we live is something to be remembered.”

Bordeaux, famous for its wine, is home to about 39,000 Britons and is twinned with Bristol.

Camilla wore a turquoise Anna Valentine coat dress, earrings and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s diamond brooch.

Queen Camilla
Camilla wore an Anna Valentine coat dress (Yui Mok/PA)

It came after the couple spent two days in Paris, where Charles became the first British monarch to speak in the French senate chamber.

They also spent time with Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, including a game of table tennis between Camilla and the French president’s wife, and a star-studded state banquet.