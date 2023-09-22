Charles and Camilla get a taste of French wine country in vineyard tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles and Camilla get a taste of French wine country in vineyard tour

By Press Association
Charles and Camilla during a visit to Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte vineyard (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
The King and Queen got a taste of French wine country as they toured a vineyard on the final day of their state visit.

Charles and Camilla sampled a bottle of red wine from the year of their wedding at the Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte organic vineyard outside Bordeaux in south-west France.

The King said the 2005 red, which he sipped, having already had a few tipples around the city earlier on Friday, was “very good”.

He and Camilla were given a tour of the vineyard, where they walked past hundreds of barrels of red wine in the cellars.

Charles and Camilla were given a tour of the vineyard (Yui Mok/PA)

The King remarked: “This is lovely stuff.”

Florence Cathiard, who owns the vineyard with her husband Daniel, produced the 2005 vintage from the private cellars at her house on the estate and declined to put a price on it.

She said: “It’s one of our best vintages. It’s perfect and it happened to be the year of their wedding.”

Charles and Camilla were given a case of two bottles of 2022 cuvee royale red to take with them.

The couple visited the vineyard to showcase its environmental approach to winemaking.

The Queen during a visit to Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte vineyard (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

It is fully organic, produces solar energy, develops carbon capture and markets itself as an environmentally sustainable business.

The visit came after they had boarded a tram to a festival, part of the UK Government’s Great campaign to promote British trade, in the city centre.

The King visited a stall run by the Gilbert rugby company, where he successfully threw a ball through a hole as part of a challenge.

He was persuaded to try some Cotswolds’ whisky, which head of sales Hughes Roberts-Baby said was made with barley from Highgrove, Charles and Camilla’s home in Gloucestershire.

Mr Roberts-Baby said: “He loved it.”

Camilla enjoys a glass of wine in Bordeaux (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The King spotted another whisky bottle, remarking: “I know Old Pulteney – that’s very good.”

A few minutes later he also tried a glass of St Ferdinand Source Lussac-Saint Emilion.

Charles left with some cheese, which was wrapped up for him.

He was serenaded with a hymn by members of the Fiji rugby team, who were at the event having taken part in the World Cup being held in France.

The couple also attended a drinks reception on board a Royal Navy frigate, where they watched a flypast.

They had also spent two days in Paris, where Charles became the first British monarch to speak in the French senate chamber.

The King and Queen joined the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at a number of engagements, including a game of table tennis between Camilla and Mrs Macron, and a star-studded state banquet.