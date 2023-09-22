In Pictures: King and Queen sample wine, whisky and cheese in Bordeaux

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: King and Queen sample wine, whisky and cheese in Bordeaux

By Press Association
King Charles and Queen Camilla shook hands with members of the public who had turned out to see them arrive in Bordeaux (Hannah McKay/PA)
King Charles and Queen Camilla shook hands with members of the public who had turned out to see them arrive in Bordeaux (Hannah McKay/PA)

Charles and Camilla travelled to Bordeaux on the last of their three-day state visit to France.

The King, who yesterday became the only British monarch ever to speak from the French senate chamber, smiled as he shook hands with people gathered outside the Hotel de Ville.

King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Three
The King shook hands with members of the public who had gathered at the festival to see him and the Queen (Daniel Leal/PA)

Charles and Camilla met the Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees and his Bordeaux counterpart Pierre Hurmic before being shown a memorandum of understanding – a document outlining an agreement – between the two cities.

They signed the town hall’s guest book before going out to the garden to plant a loquat leaf oak tree. Charles giggled as Camilla poured water on the plant, saying “very good”.

The guest book signed by Charles and Camilla
The guest book signed by Charles and Camilla (Hannah McKay/PA)
King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Three
Charles and Camilla signed the guestbook in Bordeaux (Hannah McKay/PA)
The royal couple planted a loquat leaf oak tree in the gardens of the town hall in Bordeaux
The royal couple planted a loquat leaf oak tree in the gardens of the town hall in Bordeaux (Hannah McKay/PA)
King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Three
Charles was met by huge cheering crowds, waving French and Union flags (Hannah McKay/PA)
King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Three
Camilla accepts a bouquet of flowers as she arrives for a visit to the Hotel de Ville in Bordeaux (Hannah McKay/PA)

The King and Queen then took a ride on an electric tram to a festival as part of the UK Government’s GREAT campaign to promote British trade.

King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Three
Charles and Camilla travelled by tram to a reception at Place de la Bourse in Bordeaux (Daniel Leal/PA)

On a stall run by the Gilbert rugby company, the King successfully took part in a challenge to throw a ball through a hole.

He was invited to sample some Cotswolds whisky, made from barley grown at Highgrove, and a glass of St Ferdinand Source Lussac-Saint Emilion, a red wine from the region.

King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Three
The King and Queen sampled some cheese during a visit to a festival-style event showcasing the best of British, French and Bordelais businesses (Daniel Leal/PA)
King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Three
The King tried a glass of St Ferdinand Source Lussac-Saint Emilion as well as some Cotswold whisky (Daniel Leal/PA)
King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Three
Charles took part in a challenge throwing a rugby ball through a hole (Daniel Leal/PA)
King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Three
Despite the rain, the Queen stopped to say hello to some of the people who had waited to meet her and the King (Hannah McKay/PA)

The couple also attended a reception on board the Royal Navy frigate, HMS Iron Duke, where they watched a flypast.

Charles spoke in French as he mingled with guests while clutching a glass of Pimms.

King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Three
Charles and Camilla mingled with guests on HMS Iron Duke (Yui Mok/PA)
King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Three
As the King met with guests, he spoke confidently in French (Yui Mok/PA)
King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Three
Charles required sunglasses and an umbrella as he watched the flypast from the HMS Iron Duke (Yui Mok/PA)

Bordeaux, famous for its wine, is home to about 39,000 Britons and is twinned with Bristol.