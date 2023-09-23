Good year for British vineyards, says RHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Good year for British vineyards, says RHS

By Press Association
Most UK producers make white wine as it is easier in the cooler northern climate (RHS/PA)
Most UK producers make white wine as it is easier in the cooler northern climate (RHS/PA)

It has been a good year for the British wine harvest, according to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

A wet and cool mid summer sandwiched between hot, sunny periods in June and September has given vineyards the right amount of rain and sunshine.

Guy Barter, chief horticulturalist at the RHS, said growers will be looking to harvest their grapes quickly before October’s rain and cold rots them.

A larger crop does not necessarily mean it is better as it dilutes the quality, with the harvest at RHS Wisley in Surrey smaller than previous years but likely to be better, Mr Barter said.

He told the PA news agency: “You’d think 2018, when it was really hot and droughty, would suit grapes.

“At Wisley, we had a yield of five tonnes of grapes which was too much and the quality was not there because it was just too big and bulky a crop – the flavours diluted by the number of grapes.

Grape harvest
RHS’s garden at Wisley, Surrey, has now sent off its grapes to made into wine (RHS/PA)

“This year we’ve got a tonne and a half and they’re just the right level of acidity and sugar.”

Climate change is causing the UK’s industry to boom, with French champagne producers buying land in southern England to make sparkling wine, Mr Barter said.

It is also extending the growing season, giving grapes more time to ripen at the end of the summer.

“At one time the growing season, which is defined as five days at 5C or more, has lengthened by about a month, so there’s that much more period of time for the grapes to grow and ripen,” Mr Barter said.

“They only flower in May so they haven’t got a lot of time to ripen before October.

“When I was young, the autumn would come in mid September and spring wouldn’t really come until mid April.

“Now, spring comes in early April but the real lengthening of the growing season is in the autumn so that good weather can now be reasonably certain in the south right up into October.”

This country still lacks the sun and warmth needed to produce quality reds so most growers produce white wine, though there are vineyards as far north as Yorkshire which use south-facing slopes to get as much sun as possible.

The changing conditions are even encouraging wine lovers to grow vines in their gardens.

Mr Barter said: “As well as commercial grapes, more and more people are growing grapes in their garden and if you’ve got a south-facing fence or a south-facing wall, then it’s well worth having a flutter.

“They’re one of the more interesting forms of soft fruits that can attract people’s attention.

“Possibly you would need a greenhouse for the best dessert grapes but if you fancy a bit of home wine making, it’s entirely feasible.”