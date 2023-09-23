Cancer patient’s ‘scary ‘ abseil 160ft down London hospital for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cancer patient’s ‘scary ‘ abseil 160ft down London hospital for charity

By Press Association
Claire Stork, (left) abseils down the front of St Thomas’ Hospital in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
A cancer patient who tackled her fear of heights by abseiling 160 feet down St Thomas’ Hospital in London dressed as Where’s Wally said the experience was “scary” but “well worth it”.

Claire Stork, a prison administrator from Woolwich in south-east London, abseiled with her two friends, Della Pearson and Levi Bowditch, to raise money for Guy’s Cancer Charity, which supports the hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment for her cancer.

Ms Stork, 42, was watched by an “encouraging” audience who cheered for her and her friends, dubbed “the party animals”, as she abseiled down until her feet touched the ground.

She was dressed as Where’s Wally in black-rimmed circular glasses, a red and white striped top, and a beanie hat of the same colour and a pink cape with her name on it, as they wanted to do something “unique” for the challenge.

St Thomas’ Hospital abseil
Claire Stork with Della Pearson and Levi Bowditch (Aaron Chown/PA)

After completing the abseil on Friday, Ms Stork told the PA news agency: “It was very scary, but very encouraging with the audience. It was well worth it.”

Ms Pearson said the experience was “very, very worth it”.

She told PA: “The worst bit is getting off the ledge because you feel like you’re falling into nothing even though you’ve got the harness on.

“But very, very worth it.”

Ms Stork said: “I’m excited to do it with my friends because they’ve been with me all the way through.”

In January 2023 Ms Stork was diagnosed with a rare and highly aggressive form of thyroid gland cancer, anaplastic thyroid carcinoma, and is undergoing treatment.

In December 2022 she underwent a six-hour operation at Guy’s Hospital, when a 12cm tumour was removed after she noticed a lump in her neck.

She said: “I was diagnosed with anaplastic thyroid cancer back in January at Guy’s.

St Thomas’ Hospital abseil
The trio abseiled 160 feet down St Thomas’ Hospital (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Since then I just want to pay (the staff) back because they’ve done no more than help me – good days, bad days, however busy they are, they’re always there to help you.

“Even when I lost my hair, they helped me through that bit by bit. They helped me buy a wig and it was so comforting.

“I just want to say a big thank you to everybody.”

Ms Stork, who was inspired to take on the feat after she saw a poster for the abseil at Guy’s Hospital, used the experience to conquer her fear of heights and practised at a high ropes course in Kent, with her nephew John, 12 and niece Ruby, 10.

She described the doctors and nurses at Guy’s Hospital as “amazing”.

She said: “They’re always there for me, all the doctors and nurses are just amazing, like you can’t ask for more really.

“They’re always on the go and don’t relax, but no matter how busy they are, they’re always available to talk and help you.

“I want to say a big thank you to Guy’s Cancer, I have had all the support I need.”

To view Ms Stork’s fundraising page, go to: fundraise.guyscancercharity.org.uk/pf/party-animals.