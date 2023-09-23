Pope Francis insists Europe does not have migrant ’emergency’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pope Francis insists Europe does not have migrant ’emergency’

By Press Association
Pope Francis attends the final session of the Rencontres Mediterraneennes meeting at the Palais du Pharo in Marseille, southern France (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP)
Pope Francis has challenged French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders to open their ports to people fleeing hardship and poverty, insisting that the continent does not face a migration “emergency” but rather a long-term reality that governments must deal with humanely.

For a second straight day in the French port city of Marseille, Francis took aim at European countries that have tried to close their doors to migrants and tried to shame them into responding with charity instead.

Pope Francis is welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron as he arrives at the final session of the Rencontres Mediterraneennes meeting at the Palais du Pharo in Marseille, France
“May we let ourselves be moved by the stories of so many of our unfortunate brothers and sisters who have the right both to emigrate and not to emigrate, and not become closed in indifference,” Francis told Mr Macron and others at a Marseille conference centre where Mediterranean region Catholic bishops are meeting.

“In the face of the terrible scourge of the exploitation of human beings, the solution is not to reject but to ensure, according to the possibilities of each, an ample number of legal and regular entrances.”

The pope’s visit to the city in southern France comes as Italy’s far right-led government has reacted to a new wave of arriving migrants by threatening to organise a naval blockade of Tunisia and to step up repatriations.

The French government has beefed up patrols on its southern border to stop migrants in Italy from crossing over.

Mr Macron greeted Francis on a wind-swept promenade overlooking Marseille’s old port, and helped him walk into the Palais du Pharo.

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron and mayor of Marseille Benoit Payan, left, welcome Pope Francis at the final session of the Rencontres Mediterraneennes meeting at the Palais du Pharo in Marseille, southern France
With his wife by his side, the French leader listened as a young Italian volunteer working in Greece and the bishop of Tirana, Albania, who fled to Italy during Albania’s communist rule, spoke of the welcomes they received in foreign countries.

Mr Macron’s centrist government has taken a harder line on migration and security issues after coming under criticism from French conservatives and the far right.

With elections for the European Union’s parliament set for next year, Mr Macron is pushing for the EU to strengthen its external borders and to be more efficient in deporting individuals who are denied entry.

Mr Macron and Francis then held a private meeting on the sidelines of the Mediterranean bishops’ conference.

French president Emmanuel Macron, right, and mayor of Marseille Benoit Payan welcome Pope Francis before the final session of the Rencontres Mediterraneennes meeting at the Palais du Pharo in Marseille, southern France
The Vatican has stressed that Francis is not on an official state visit to France but rather a visit to Marseille, in keeping with his refusal to visit the European centres of global Catholicism before he visits smaller communities where the church is either a minority or facing difficult social situations.

Francis’s two-day trip was scheduled months ago, but it is taking place as mass migration to Europe is once again making headlines.

Nearly 7,000 migrants came ashore on the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa within a day last week, briefly outnumbering the resident population.

Francis said talk of a migration “emergency” only fuels “alarmist propaganda” and stokes people’s fears.

“Those who risk their lives at sea do not invade, they look for welcome, for life,” he said.

Pope Francis leaves after attending the final session of the Rencontres Mediterraneennes meeting at the Palais du Pharo in Marseille, France
“As for the emergency, the phenomenon of migration is not so much a short-term urgency, always good for fuelling alarmist propaganda, but a reality of our times, a process that involves three continents around the Mediterranean and that must be governed with wise foresight, including a European response capable of coping with the objective difficulties.”

History’s first Latin American pope has made the plight of migrants a priority of his 10-year pontificate, travelling to Lampedusa in his first trip as pope to honour migrants who drowned.

In the years since, he has celebrated Mass on the US-Mexico border, met with Myanmar’s Rohingya refugees and most spectacularly, brought home 12 Syrian Muslims on his plane after visiting a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece.