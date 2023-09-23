Three injured after landslide in Sweden causes huge sinkhole on highway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three injured after landslide in Sweden causes huge sinkhole on highway

By Press Association
A landslide caused a sinkhole to open on a major highway (Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP)
A landslide caused a sinkhole to open on a major highway (Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP)

Three people have been injured after a landslide in western Sweden caused a sinkhole to open on a major highway.

Police said at least four cars and a bus skidded off the road and crashed, leading three people to be admitted to hospital.

Photos and video showed a sinkhole 500 metres (1,640 feet) wide that had opened up on the E6 highway, which runs from southern Sweden to Norway, not far from Sweden’s second largest city of Gothenburg.

Sweden Landslide Highway Collapse
Cars, buses and lorries skidded off the road to avoid the sinkhole (Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP)

Several buildings and facilities were also damaged.

Police spokesman August Brandt told Swedish public broadcaster SVT that Swedish emergency services received alarm at 1:45 am that a substantial part of the E6 had collapsed in Stenungsund.

Emergency officials were searching with specially trained dogs and staff to ensure there were no people trapped in the debris.

The cause for the landslide was not immediately known.

Sweden Landslide Highway Collapse
Emergency services are searching to ensure that there are no people trapped in the debris (Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP)

Swedish media said the area has seen substantial construction activities involving blasting and excavation work recently and a large amount of rain has fallen in the past few days.

Swedish police have begun a preliminary investigation.