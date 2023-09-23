Harvey Elliott hails team spirit after Liverpool’s new look midfield impresses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harvey Elliott hails team spirit after Liverpool’s new look midfield impresses

By Press Association
Harvey Elliott, left, is loving life at Liverpool (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Harvey Elliott, left, is loving life at Liverpool (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Harvey Elliott believes the family feel which surrounds Jurgen Klopp’s squad is making the transition to Liverpool 2.0 as smooth as possible.

Summer signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have slotted seamlessly into their roles as first-choice midfielders after an unexpectedly larger-than-expected overhaul of the engine room.

It was evident new blood was required after last season’s disappointing performance but while the departures of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were anticipated those of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were not.

The arrival of four replacements, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch the two others, could have led to a difficult settling in period but instead the team has displayed remarkable resilience so far this season as they have had to come from behind in four of their six fixtures.

Dominik Szoboszlai
Dominik Szoboszlai was a summer signing (Peter Byrne/PA)

Elliott, himself trying to gain a foothold in midfield, believes the way the squad has gelled together has played a big part.

“It is a team at the end of the day and the quicker we become a team and have those relationships with one another and become a family then the better and more successful we will be,” he said ahead of Sunday’s visit of West Ham, where Liverpool will look to make it five successive Premier League victories.

“We just need to keep being a team, keep mixing among each other, keep learning off each other and have those relationships we want because it helps on the pitch and it works on the pitch.

“The quicker and earlier we can do that the best possible outcome we will have. Everyone takes responsibility: if someone is feeling left out you go sit with them or call them over.

“It’s part of our policy: no-one eats alone, no-one is alone in the changing room or when we go for walks. We do everything as a team and it reflects on the pitch.

“This season feels different, the hunger and desire, and we just need to keep putting in these performances and keep coming away with three points.”

Incredibly, the 20-year-old was Liverpool’s senior midfielder in terms of club appearances in the Europa League victory over LASK as he lined up alongside Endo and Gravenberch.

But he admits he is still learning his trade and knows he can only benefit from the atmosphere which has been generated and playing alongside the likes of World Cup-winner Mac Allister.

“It’s a tough one to get my head around still being so young but we all need to play our part,” Elliott said.

“We want to step up this season and that’s exactly what I’m trying to do each and every game. I’m trying to put in the performances and put the hard work in for the team and help others around me.