Russian minister lashes out at the West but barely mentions Ukraine in UN speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Russian minister lashes out at the West but barely mentions Ukraine in UN speech

By Press Association
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Russia’s top diplomat lashed out at the US and the West on Saturday, describing them as self-interested defenders of a fading international order, but he did not discuss his country’s war in Ukraine in his speech to the UN General Assembly.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said: “The US and its subordinate Western collective are continuing to fuel conflicts, which artificially divide humanity into hostile blocks and hamper the achievement of overall aims.

“They’re doing everything they can to prevent the formation of a genuine multipolar world order.”

UN General Assembly
Sergey Lavrov said the US and is Western collective are ‘continuing to fuel conflicts’ (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

“They are trying to force the world to play according to their own self-centred rules,” he said.

As for the 19-month war in Ukraine, he briefly recapped some historical complaints going back to the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union but didn’t delve into the current fighting.

For a second year in a row, the General Assembly is taking place with no end to the war in sight.

A three-month-long Ukrainian counter-offensive has gone slower than Kyiv hoped, making modest advances but no major breakthroughs.

Biden Foreign Policy
US president Joe Biden and Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky spoke earlier in the week (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Under assembly procedures that give the microphone to presidents ahead of cabinet-level officials, Mr Lavrov spoke four days after Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden.

Mr Zelensky accused Russia of “weaponising” food, energy and even children against Ukraine and “the international rules-based order” at large.

Mr Biden sounded a similar note in pressing world leaders to keep up support for Ukraine: “If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?”

Both Mr Lavrov and Mr Zelensky also addressed the UN Security Council on Wednesday but didn’t actually face off.

Mr Zelensky left the room before Mr Lavrov came in.