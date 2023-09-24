Downgraded tropical storm Ophelia still poses threat, hurricane centre says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Downgraded tropical storm Ophelia still poses threat, hurricane centre says

By Press Association
Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Virginia (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP/PA)
Tropical Storm Ophelia was downgraded to a post-tropical low on Saturday night but continued to pose a threat of coastal flooding and flash floods in the mid-Atlantic region, the US National Hurricane Centre has said.

Residents in parts of coastal North Carolina and Virginia experienced flooding on Saturday after the storm made landfall near a North Carolina barrier island, bringing rain, damaging winds and dangerous surges.

Ophelia, reduced to a weak form of a tropical storm, was located about 30 miles south/south-west of Richmond, Virginia, and about 85 miles south-east of Charlottesville, Virginia, late on Saturday, officials said.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 35mph with higher gusts.

Coastal flood warnings and flood watches remained in effect for portions of the region, the centre said.

The tops of trees blow sideways at the Virginia Beach, Virginia
“The centre of Ophelia is expected to turn toward the north/north-east and north-east, moving across eastern Virginia and the Delmarva peninsula through Sunday,” the centre said.

Areas from Virginia to New Jersey are likely to receive one to three inches of rain and up to five inches in some places, the centre said.

Some New Jersey shore communities, including Sea Isle City, had already experienced flooding on Saturday.

Areas of south-eastern New York and southern New England also could receive one to three inches of rain while surf swells are expected to affect much of the east coast through the weekend, the centre said.

Philippe Papin, a hurricane specialist with the centre, said the primary risk of the storm system going forward will be the threat of floods from the rain.

“There have been tropical storm-force winds observed, but those are starting to gradually subside as the system moves further inland,” Mr Papin said.

“However, there is a significant flooding rainfall threat for a large portion of eastern North Carolina into southern Virginia over the next 12 to 24 hours.”