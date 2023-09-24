North East Skinny Dip: Swimmers bare all braving North Sea for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

North East Skinny Dip: Swimmers bare all braving North Sea for charity

By Press Association
The North East Skinny Dip has been held on 11 occasions (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The North East Skinny Dip has been held on 11 occasions (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Hundreds of people have stripped naked and plunged into the cold waters of the North Sea to mark the autumn equinox to raise money for charity.

The North East Skinny Dip event saw throngs of naked participants frolic in the sea in Druridge Bay, Northumberland, on Sunday morning.

North East Skinny Dip
Hundreds of people took part in the North East Skinny Dip (Owen Humphreys/PA)

It was the 11th such annual mass skinny dip and the initiative has raised in excess of £100,000 for Mind, a mental health charity, since 2012.

An organiser said “there is no better way to celebrate the autumn equinox than stripping down to skin at sunrise and running wild and free into the North Sea with hundreds of other people”.

North East Skinny Dip
The initiative has raised in excess of £100,000 for Mind (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Describing the event on its JustGiving page, they continued: “It is a celebration of life! Of nature! And of our own, unique, physical bodies! It is about taking a risk and embracing a moment of pure joy and freedom!

“Perhaps most importantly, it is about coming together and supporting each other in this crazy thing called life!”