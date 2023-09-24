Village goes haywire with more than 100 scarecrows for festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Village goes haywire with more than 100 scarecrows for festival

By Press Association
Some of the scarecrows on display at the festival (Belbroughton Scarecrow Festival/PA)
A village in Worcestershire is hosting its annual scarecrow festival with more than 100 hay-stuffed creations inspired by royalty and celebrities.

The Belbroughton Scarecrow Festival, which began on Saturday and ends at 5pm on Sunday, has seen crafters go haywire in a bid to satisfy the Kings and Queens theme this year.

A Tyson Fury scarecrow was on the ropes (Belbroughton Scarecrow Festival/PA)

Around 104 scarecrows have been created with hay provided free by a local farmer.

Festival spokesman Rob Pagett, 47, told the PA news agency: “We’ve got a few Gypsy King (boxer Tyson Fury) ones, there’s two Freddie Mercury ones. The Tiger King (Joe Exotic) ones are a particularly good interpretation of the theme.

“There’s an amazing King Kong scarecrow, and the scarecrows this year have been incredible – how they’ve made them, I’ve got to see because they’re quite unique.”

The festival has been held since 1996, but this year’s is the first in three years due to the Covid pandemic, with the 2022 event cancelled after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Kong scaled the heights (Belbroughton Scarecrow Festival/PA)
The Queen of Hearts from Alice In Wonderland (Belbroughton Scarecrow Festival/PA)

Mr Pagett’s family contributed a Lion King-inspired creation, which sits outside their village house.

He said: “For the body of the lions, we tried to make a cylindrical wrap of chicken wire and then stuffed all the hay into the holes.

“We attached the legs via fishing wire and used wooden skewers to stick the hands to the body, so it was a bit ad hoc.”

Mr Pagett admitted the credit went to his wife, Sophie, 36, adding: “I’ll be honest, I didn’t make any of it, my wife made the entire thing.

“I chopped up various things, so I helped creatively with the vision, but couldn’t create it as well as she could.

“It makes you realise how difficult they are to make.”

Elvis Presley scarecrow (Belbroughton Scarecrow Festival/PA)
Netflix favourite Tiger King saw Joe Exotic rendered in hay (Belbroughton Scarecrow Festival/PA)

Mr Pagett said the atmosphere has been “absolutely fantastic”, with more than 10,000 in attendance.

“We had a lot of people coming down and reacting to and taking pictures of the scarecrows, which was really nice.”

Entrance fees raised money for the Royal British Legion, the local church hall and school.