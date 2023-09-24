Jailed British-Russian Kremlin critic sent to Siberian ‘punishment cell’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jailed British-Russian Kremlin critic sent to Siberian ‘punishment cell’

By Press Association
Vladimir Kara-Murza is a Russian opposition activist (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Vladimir Kara-Murza is a Russian opposition activist (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

An imprisoned Russian opposition figure who has dual British nationality has been transferred to a maximum security prison in Siberia and placed in a tiny “punishment cell”, his lawyer has said.

Vladimir Kara-Murza, 42, was convicted of treason earlier this year for publicly denouncing Russia’s war in Ukraine and sentenced to 25 years as part of the Kremlin’s relentless crackdown on critics.

On Thursday, he arrived at IK-6 — a maximum security penal colony in the Siberian city of Omsk – his lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Mr Kara-Murza, a journalist and activist, was an associate of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was killed near the Kremlin in 2015.

He survived poisonings in 2015 and 2017 that he blamed on the Kremlin. Russian officials have denied responsibility.

Mr Kara-Murza was jailed in April 2022 after rejecting the charges against him and calling them punishment for standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He likened the proceedings to the show trials under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

In July, the British Government sanctioned six people following the “unjustifiable” decision to reject an appeal by the British-Russian dissident.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote on Twitter at the time: “Rejecting @vkaramurza’s appeal is unjustifiable. He should be released immediately. The United Kingdom stands with him and his family.”

Mr Prokhorov said the transfer from a detention centre in Moscow, where Mr Kara-Murza was being held pending further trial and appeals, took less than three weeks.

Russian prison transfers, usually done by train, are notorious for taking a long time, sometimes weeks, during which there’s no access to prisoners, and information about their whereabouts is limited.

Mr Prokhorov said his client was immediately placed in a “punishment cell” on arrival in Omsk, in a tiny concrete cell where inmates are held in isolation for violating prison regulations.

He called the news about Mr Kara-Murza’s extreme confinement “worrying” given his deteriorating health, undermined by the poisonings and the solitary confinement he had undergone in pre-trial detention.