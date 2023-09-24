Children of missing Jamie-Leigh Kelly found as search for her continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children of missing Jamie-Leigh Kelly found as search for her continues

By Press Association
A Metropolitan Police statement said officers are still trying to locate Jamie-Leigh Kelly (James Manning/PA)
Two children reported missing from a centre for vulnerable mothers and children in north-west London on Tuesday have been found “safe and well” in Essex, police said.

Jamie-Leigh Kelly, 31, left the centre on Tuesday with her three-year-old daughter and newborn baby boy.

A Metropolitan Police statement said the children were found at an address in Harwich on Sunday, but officers are still trying to locate Ms Kelly.

The children were taken into police protection and then to hospital as a precaution.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “We are very pleased, and of course relieved, to have found the two children after extensive enquiries over the past few days.

“They are safe and well and receiving precautionary medical attention.

“Jamie-Leigh was not present and our work to locate her continues.

“I urge anyone who may have helped facilitate the movement of the children, or who may be assisting Jamie-Leigh with transport or accommodation, to come forward to police now.

“Jamie-Leigh, I continue my direct appeal to you to contact us.

“We are asking you to please pick up the phone and have a conversation with us so we can meet with you.

“Please contact us on 020 7175 0793 or go to a police station as quickly as possible.”

A 63-year-old woman was arrested at the address in Essex on Sunday on suspicion of child abduction, assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice, a Met spokesperson said.

She remains in custody at an east London police station.

Ashley Hawkins, 52, of Alex Guy Gardens, Dagenham, and Jordan Hardy, 30, of Connor Road, Dagenham, are due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court in Essex on Monday, charged with two counts of child abduction, the force said.