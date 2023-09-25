Giorgio Armani closes Milan Fashion Week with good vibes and familiar guests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Giorgio Armani closes Milan Fashion Week with good vibes and familiar guests

By Press Association
Designer Giorgio Armani accepts applause after the conclusion of his women’s spring-summer 2024 collection presented in Milan (Luca Bruno/AP)
Giorgio Armani closed Milan Fashion Week with good vibes and a front row that included frequent guests such as Cate Blanchett and Juliette Binoche.

Armani’s spring-summer 2024 collection mirrored a sky’s shifting colours and light at dusk – an idea conveyed with changing colours on the back wall of the showroom in his historic, central Milan headquarters.

The 89-year-old designer employed translucent, diaphanous fabrics alongside silks and satin to create lightness and movement.

The palette captured the mood, moving from bronze on silvery grey to jewel blue, green and purples which bled together, and back to dusky shades of grey and silver which faded to white.

A model wears a creation as part of the Giorgio Armani women’s spring-summer 2024 collection, which was presented in Milan on Sunday
“No beige,” Armani joked after the show.

The collection conveyed elegance but also practicality: clothes that put the wearer at ease in any context and without prodding toward overt, revealing sexiness.

Satiny trousers anchored many of the looks — jackets, transparent blouson layers, shimmering tops and off-shoulder chiffon dresses.

“Vibrations, that means colours, that means movement, that means a structure that moves on the body,” Armani said.

Cate Blanchett arrives for the show
To demonstrate his vision, a model in a shimmering long dress and a diaphanous cape danced down the runway.

Flat shoes finished all of the looks.

“Women should not be enslaved to height or to a feline nature, being sexy at all costs,” the designer said.

“There can be also a normal woman but who hopefully has a twinkle in the eye.”

Italy Giorgio Armani Spring Summer 2024
Armani for years has lamented a Milan fashion scene that tries too hard, focusing on novelty instead of what he sees as the essence of fashion: dressing women to express themselves.

The designer said he sensed a change in this season’s Fashion Week, which ended on Sunday, with less frivolity.

“Finally, I saw collections, from the photos, with a lot of normality. There is also a little research, which has to be part of this craft,” he said.