Jury retires to consider verdict in nightclub murder trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Jury retires to consider verdict in nightclub murder trial

By Press Association
Akeem Francis-Kerr died of a stab wound to the neck during an incident at Valesha’s nightclub in Walsall (Handout/PA)
Akeem Francis-Kerr died of a stab wound to the neck during an incident at Valesha’s nightclub in Walsall (Handout/PA)

A jury has retired to consider its verdict in the case of a man accused of fatally stabbing another clubber on the dancefloor.

Edward Wilson is accused of murdering 29-year-old Akeem Francis-Kerr at Valesha’s nightclub in Walsall just after 5am on March 11.

Mr Francis-Kerr died within an hour of being stabbed in the neck in what prosecutors say was a dispute over who was standing where in the nightclub.

During his trial at Stafford Crown Court, Wilson, 39, admitted there had been a “scuffle” between the pair after he returned from the toilet to find Mr Francis-Kerr was standing where he had been, and said they both threw punches at each other, but denied stabbing him.

Taking to the witness stand on Thursday, Wilson told the jury his friend had admitted to him after they left the club that he had stabbed Mr Francis-Kerr during the altercation, but he was too scared to tell the police that when he was arrested and questioned on suspicion of murder.

The jury, of six men and six women, were told by judge Kristina Montgomery KC that they could consider an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Closing the crown’s case on Friday, prosecutor Maria Karaiskos KC urged the jury not to be “distracted” by what she called the defendant’s “dishonesty” throughout the trial.

She said: “Members of the jury, please do not allow the wool to be pulled over your eyes. It is dishonest, it is desperate, and it is a distraction.

“When you look at the evidence, the only verdict is guilty of murder.”

Closing the defence case, Wilson’s representative, Nigel Edwards KC, said it was a case of “male bravado and stupidity that ended in tragedy”.

“They were exchanging blows, it doesn’t matter who started it. But if (Wilson) had a knife in his right hand, where were the stab wounds to Akeem’s face?

“We know there were no further knife wound injuries to his face.”

He told the jury that if they could not be sure that it was Mr Wilson who stabbed Mr Francis-Kerr, they should find him not guilty.

Sending them out to start deliberations, the judge said the jury should not feel the pressure of time and should come to a unanimous verdict.