Application process opens in search for new PSNI chief constable

By Press Association
The application process to recruit a new chief constable for the PSNI has opened (Niall Carson/PA)
The application process to recruit a new chief constable for the PSNI has opened (Niall Carson/PA)

The application process has opened for the role of chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The Policing Board has launched the recruitment process for the job, which has an annual salary of £219,894.

Previous chief constable Simon Byrne resigned earlier this month following a string of controversies within policing in Northern Ireland.

These have included a significant data breach in which the personal details of all officers and staff were mistakenly published online and a critical High Court ruling which said that two junior officers had been unlawfully disciplined.

Simon Byrne resigned as PSNI chief constable earlier this month (Liam McBurney/PA)

Current PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton is currently leading the PSNI, although the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee heard last week that he is not at his desk following a medical procedure.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland has also passed a vote of no confidence in Mr Hamilton’s leadership.

Announcing that the application process for the next PSNI chief constable is open, Policing Board chair Deirdre Toner said: “This position carries significant leadership, operational and representative responsibilities and the board is looking for an exceptional, experienced leader for this crucial position.

“This role is high profile, demanding, and often fast paced.

“The future chief constable of PSNI will require the requisite strategic thinking and ability to develop and deliver organisational and operational plans in the short, medium and longer term with the support of the service executive team, and with relevant partners, agencies and stakeholders.”

She added: “The future trust and confidence in policing will be influenced by the style of leadership you bring to the PSNI.

“Being the chief constable of the PSNI is regarded as one of the most fulfilling national policing leadership roles.

“If you think you have the experience, commitment, and capability to lead the PSNI, I hope you will apply.”

The closing date for applications is October 16 at noon.

Policing Board chairwoman Deirdre Tone (Liam McBurney/PA)

The appointment panel will comprise of Ms Toner, DUP Policing Board member Joanne Bunting, Sinn Fein member Gerry Kelly, Alliance Party member Nuala McAllister MLA and independent member Mukesh Sharma.

During an appearance before MPs last week Ms Toner said the board did not have the powers to appoint a temporary chief constable while the hunt for a new police chief progresses.