Russia damages port, grain infrastructure and hotel in strikes on Odesa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Russia damages port, grain infrastructure and hotel in strikes on Odesa

By Press Association
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a hotel at the seaport after a Russian rocket attack in Odesa, Ukraine, on Monday (Odesa Region Administration/AP)
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a hotel at the seaport after a Russian rocket attack in Odesa, Ukraine, on Monday (Odesa Region Administration/AP)

A Russian drone and missile strike near Odesa has damaged port infrastructure, a grain silo and an abandoned hotel and injured one person, Ukrainian officials said.

Attacks on Ukraine have killed four civilians and wounded 13 over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine’s air force reported downing all Russian drones overnight, but one of 12 Kalibr missiles and two P-800 Oniks cruise missiles apparently made it past air defences the day after the war in Ukraine entered its 20th month.

Russia has continuously targeted port and grain storage facilities in Odesa since pulling out of a deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports to countries facing the threat of hunger.

The attacks have destroyed silos, warehouses, oil terminals and other infrastructure critical for storage and shipping.

In the south, Russian forces dropped bombs and launched six heavy artillery strikes on Kherson, destroying a school and factory and damaging residential buildings.

Two people were killed and two others injured by bombs which hit the city of Beryslav.

A man was killed in the neighbouring village of Lvove.

In the east of the Donetsk region, Russians attacked residential areas of 10 cities and villages, killing two people in the village of Zarichne.

During the fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian army carried out five airstrikes on Orikhiv and the surrounding area.

The Russian defence ministry said its air defences downed three Ukrainian drones over the Kursk region and three others over the Bryansk region early on Monday.

It said another drone was shot down over the Belgorod region.

A tractor collects straw on a field in a private farm in Zhurivka, Kyiv region
A tractor collects straw on a field in a private farm in Zhurivka, Kyiv region (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Kursk governor Roman Starovoit said a downed drone over Kursk city centre damaged the roof of an administrative building and several private houses and shattered windows in an apartment building.

Mr Starovoit said there were no injuries.

A day earlier, a Ukrainian drone damaged the roof of an administrative building in Kursk which some Ukrainian and Russian media reported housed the offices of the Federal Security Service, Russia’s main domestic security agency.

Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said the drones caused no casualties but Ukrainian rockets damaged a farm building and killed cattle.

During the drone attack, Russian authorities delayed or diverted several flights at Moscow’s airports.

The defence ministry said four other Ukrainian drones were shot down over Crimea and the Black Sea.