Motorcyclist killed in crash with taxi was being followed by police bikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Motorcyclist killed in crash with taxi was being followed by police bikes

By Press Association
The crash happened on Tottenham Court Road in central London (Peter Byrne/PA)
The crash happened on Tottenham Court Road in central London (Peter Byrne/PA)

A teenage motorcyclist who was being followed by police has died after a crash with a taxi and street furniture in central London.

The 18-year-old, who was riding the bike with a pillion passenger, ran a red light in Oxford Street at around 6.45am on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Two marked police bikes followed the motorbike into Tottenham Court Road, where it was involved in the crash near Warren Street Tube station.

The teenager was given first aid by the officers and treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pillion passenger, who was found to have a machete, was taken to hospital for leg and arm injuries and arrested.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation, and an internal investigation has been launched by the Met’s standards department.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We understand the collision took place at around 6.45am after the motorcycle had failed to stop for two marked Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) motorbikes in Tottenham Court Road.

“Shortly afterwards, the driver of the motorcycle, aged 18, is understood to have been in collision with a taxi and sadly died at the scene. A pillion passenger, aged 17, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“After being notified by the MPS, we have sent investigators to the scene and to the police post-incident procedure to begin our enquiries.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident.”