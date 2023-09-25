Pc apologises at inquest to parents of teenager who died in police pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pc apologises at inquest to parents of teenager who died in police pursuit

By Press Association
Kelvin Bainbridge suffered head injuries after being struck by a police car in Spennymoor, County Durham (Family handout/PA)
A police officer who was driving a vehicle which fatally injured a prolific offender when he got out of a moving car at the end of a pursuit has apologised to the teenager’s parents but said he never meant to hurt their son.

Disqualified driver Kelvin Bainbridge, 19, was one of County Durham’s most wanted criminals when he was spotted behind the wheel of a Nissan Primera in October 2019, along with four passengers including his mother and his pregnant partner.

He died following a six-minute pursuit through Spennymoor when he tried to exit his car while it was still moving and suffered blunt head injury when he was struck by the front valance of a marked police BMW driven by Pc Paul Jackson.

The officer told the jury he had brought his vehicle to the side of the Primera, aiming to block off an alleyway.

Kelvin Bainbridge inquest
Kelvin Bainbridge was driving a Nissan Primera when he was pursued by police (Family handout/PA)

Mr Bainbridge stumbled as he got of the Primera and went under Pc Jackson’s car.

The officer was asked by Jamie Burton KC, for the family, if this decision to mount the kerb alongside the Primera was “highly dangerous”, as it was “all but inevitable” that his vehicle would hit Mr Bainbridge if he tried to flee.

Pc Jackson addressed Mr Bainbridge’s parents, Troy and Suzanne, at an inquest in Crook, County Durham, and tearfully apologised.

He said: “I had no idea he would jump out of a moving car.

“In my mind’s eye, I had closed off the most likely escape route.

“I wanted Kelvin Bainbridge to get out of the car and think ‘shit, that way is closed’ and slow him down.

“I’m sorry Suzanne, Troy, I never went out of my way to hurt him, I just wanted to arrest him.”

The jury heard Pc Jackson was a qualified police driver and armed response officer who had carried out hundreds of pursuits, and no-one previously had been injured.

He told jurors: “It’s a horrible feeling in the pit of your stomach, all you want them to do is stop.

“You are constantly thinking, ‘do I stop, do I keep going?’

“I made all the right calls.”

Having watched the dash-cam video of the incident, Pc Jackson insisted his actions that day were correct.

“I watched it with pride at someone doing everything right,” he said.

“But it went awfully wrong.

“I was trying to do the right thing, I am so sorry for how this finished. I am.”

He told John Beggs KC, for the police, that he was “devastated” to learn later that Mr Bainbridge had died.

Pc Jackson had not been involved in any pursuits since this fatality almost four years ago, explaining he was no longer in a “front-facing” role and now trained new recruits. He said he would not return to roads policing.

The officer said it “did not even enter” his head that Mr Bainbridge might decamp from his car while it was still moving.

The coroner asked the officer if he felt it was a “safe” decision to use his car to block the escape route.

Pc Jackson said: “I felt it was proportionate.

“(I used the car) to block off an escape route, it was nothing more than that.”

The inquest has previously heard the teenager’s mother claim that her son believed Pc Jackson had a “vendetta” against him.

The officer appeared emotional when he replied: “I had no vendetta against Kelvin Bainbridge.”

Pc Jackson said Mr Bainbridge figured no higher in his professional life than any other wanted person.

He had no recollection of an alleged incident in which he apprehended Mr Bainbridge outside a court in 2017, saying: “I arrest somewhere between 80 and 100 people a year and detain around the same number, you don’t recall every interaction you have with someone.”

The inquest was adjourned until Thursday morning.