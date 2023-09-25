Former police constable admits to five sexual assaults on night out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former police constable admits to five sexual assaults on night out

By Press Association
The officer has since resigned (Nick Potts/PA)
The officer has since resigned (Nick Potts/PA)

A former police officer has admitted to multiple sexual assaults on a night out.

Former police constable Mark Slade assaulted five victims by touching them without their consent on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, in January this year.

Slade, 48, was based at the West Mercia Police headquarters in Hindlip, Worcestershire, at the time of the offences.

He pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault by touching at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the force said, and will be sentenced at the town’s Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

The force said that Slade was suspended in February, within 72 hours of his arrest by Kent Police, and resigned from the force this month.

Deputy Chief Constable Alex Murray said: “This is an example of an officer who has no place in policing.

“I’m pleased that he has pleaded guilty and spared his victims the distress of a trial.

“I’d like to commend the victims for their courage in coming forward and thank our colleagues at Kent Police for pursuing the allegations and securing a conviction.

“Rest assured we have the highest standards in policing, and officers like this will be investigated and brought to justice.

“The vast majority of officers and staff are excellent – and it is these few that we will have no hesitation in pursuing.”