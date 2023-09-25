Driver admits causing 20-year-old passenger’s death by careless driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Driver admits causing 20-year-old passenger’s death by careless driving

By Press Association
Denii Reynolds was killed when the car she was travelling in clipped a kerb and hit another vehicle in 2021 (Family handout/PA)
Denii Reynolds was killed when the car she was travelling in clipped a kerb and hit another vehicle in 2021 (Family handout/PA)

A motorist who killed his passenger while allegedly racing with three other drivers has admitted causing death by careless driving but told a court he can remember nothing of the crash.

Keelan Tuke was aged 19 when he clipped a kerb and hit another car during what the Crown claim was a high-speed race on the A16 in Utterby, Lincolnshire, on October 26 2021, killing 20-year-old Denii Reynolds.

Tuke, now 21, denies causing death by dangerous driving but pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving immediately before he began giving his evidence to a jury at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday.

Asked by his counsel, Adam Pearson, to describe the day of the crash, Tuke said he went to work between 8am and 4pm, and had then driven to a boating lake in Cleethorpes, before deciding to go to Louth in his Citroen C1 with other drivers.

After arriving in Louth with Denii as his front-seat passenger, Tuke said he filled up his car with petrol at a Shell garage.

Telling Mr Pearson he could not recall any suggestion of “racing back” or having any intent to race, Tuke said his next memory after leaving the garage was waking up in hospital in an induced coma three days later.

Tuke suffered an open arm fracture, nerve damage, fractures to both thighs and lost part of his spleen.

Asked when he had discovered that Denii had died, Tuke told the jury: “As soon as I woke up on the Friday. I was really upset, I was full of emotions.”

Under cross-examination from prosecutor Jeremy Janes, Tuke said: “I can’t remember from leaving the roundabout … I just take responsibility for what has happened – for her death.”

During Tuke’s evidence it was put to him that he was driving at 89mph, and made clear that the law classes driving as careless if it falls below the standard of a careful and competent driver, but as dangerous if it falls far below the standard.

Mr Janes then asked Tuke: “You in your C1 are doing 40-plus miles an hour over the speed limit. That’s very much above it. Would you agree with me driving in that way would be considered well below the standard of an ordinary competent driver?”

Tuke, of Grafton Street, Grimsby, answered: “Yes.”

Asked about dashcam footage which has been shown to the jury, Tuke denied that it looked “like a race” – instead claiming it was vehicles “just driving fast and close together”.

In re-examination by his own barrister, Tuke said he was accepting by his guilty plea that mounting a kerb had fallen below the standard of a careful driver.

Mr Pearson asked Tuke: “If you were doing those sorts of speeds – 89mph – that would be dangerous?”

Tuke responded: “Yes.”

He was then asked if he knew whether he was driving at such high speeds and whether he knew his driving was dangerous or not, answering: “No, I do not.”

Tuke’s three co-defendants, all from North East Lincolnshire, deny charges of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving. The trial continues.