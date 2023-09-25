Lahaina residents begin returning to sites of homes destroyed by deadly wildfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lahaina residents begin returning to sites of homes destroyed by deadly wildfire

By Press Association
Summer Gerling in the rubble of her home (Rick Bowmer/AP)
Summer Gerling in the rubble of her home (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Some Lahaina residents returned to their devastated properties on Monday for the first time since the Hawaii town was destroyed by wildfire nearly seven weeks ago.

Authorities allowed residents into the first area to be cleared for re-entry, a zone of about two dozen parcels in the northern part of Lahaina, between 8am and 4pm.

The August 8 wildfire killed at least 97 people and destroyed more than 2,000 buildings, most of them homes.

Officials urged residents not to sift through the ashes for fear of raising toxic dust.

Hawaii Wildfire
The aftermath of the wildfire in Lahaina (Jae C. Hong/AP)

The prospect of returning has stirred strong emotions in residents who fled in vehicles or on foot as the wind-whipped flames raced across Lahaina, the historic capital of the former Hawaiian kingdom, and overcame people stuck in traffic trying to escape.

Some survivors jumped over a sea wall and sheltered in the waves as hot black smoke blotted out the sun.

From a National Guard blockade near the burn zone, Jes Claydon has been able to see the ruins of the rental home where she lived for 13 years and raised three children.

Little remains recognisable beyond the jars of sea glass that stood outside the front door.

Ms Claydon hoped to collect those jars and any other mementos she might find.

Hawaii Wildfire
Some residents have returned to their devastated properties (Marco Garcia/AP)

“I want the freedom to just be there and absorb what happened,” she said.

“Whatever I might find, even if it’s just those jars of sea glass, I’m looking forward to taking it. It’s a piece of home.”

Her home was a single-storey cinderblock house painted a reddish colour, similar to the red dirt in Lahaina. A few of the walls are still standing, and some green lawn remains, she said.

Authorities have divided the burned area into 17 zones and dozens of sub-zones.

Residents or property owners of the first to be cleared for reentry were being allowed to return on supervised visits on Monday and Tuesday.

Hawaii wildfire
Authorities have divided the burned area into 17 zones (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Darryl Oliveira, interim administrator of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, said officials also want to ensure they have the space and privacy to reflect or grieve as they see fit.

“They anticipate some people will only want to go for a very short period of time, a few minutes to say goodbye in a way to their property,” Hawaii governor Josh Green said last week.

“Others may want to stay several hours. They’re going to be very accommodating.”

Those returning were being given water, shade, washing stations, portable toilets, medical and mental health care, and transportation assistance if needed.

Non-profit groups also offered personal protective equipment, including masks and overalls.

Officials have warned ash could contain asbestos, lead, arsenic or other toxins.