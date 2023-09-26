Two explosions injure at least three people in Sweden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two explosions injure at least three people in Sweden

By Press Association
A damaged residential building in Linkoping, Sweden (Stefan Jerrevang/TT News Agency via AP/PA)
Two powerful explosions ripped through apartment buildings in central Sweden, injuring at least three people.

Late on Monday, an explosion occurred in Hasselby, a suburb of the capital, Stockholm.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a blast in Linkoping, some 175km (110 miles) to the southwest, ripped the front off a three-story building, leaving debris strewn across a parking area.

It was not known whether the blasts were related to each other.

Swedish radio said on Tuesday that the explosion in Linkoping was connected to an ongoing feud between criminal gangs. Two gangs, one led by a Swedish-Turkish dual national who lives in Turkey, the other by his former lieutenant, are reportedly fighting over drugs and weapons.

Sweden Explosions
People look at the damage the day after an explosion hit an apartment building in Hasselby, Sweden (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP/PA)

So far this year, there have been 261 shootings, 36 people have died and 73 were wounded. The count does not include the latest explosions.

Police said residents in the affected area in Linkoping were evacuated to a nearby sports facility. In Hasselby, three people were taken to a hospital – their conditions were not known.

No one has been arrested in connection with the two explosions, police said.

Earlier this month, a 13-year-old boy was found shot in the head in woods not far from his home near Stockholm. A prosecutor said his death was a chilling example of “gross and completely reckless gang violence”.

On September 22, two people were killed and two wounded when a gunman opened fire in a crowded bar northwest of Stockholm.

One of the dead, a 20-year-old man, was the gunman’s likely target, police said, while the other three were believed to be bystanders. The motive remained unclear.

Police said the shooting could possibly be part of a local personal conflict and there was some uncertainty whether it was connected to the ongoing feud.

Sweden’s centre-right government has been tightening laws to tackle gang-related crime, while the head of Sweden’s police said earlier this month that warring gangs had brought an “unprecedented” wave of violence to the Scandinavian country.