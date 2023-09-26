BT announces regional rollout plans for digital landline switchover

BT has confirmed the next phase of its rollout of Digital Voice, its new home phone service to replace existing analogue landlines, with the scheme coming to the North West and London later this year.

The move is part of an industry-wide shift away from analogue to digital landlines, meaning calls are made over the internet via a broadband line.

BT said following the programme being rolled out in the North West and London this autumn, it would move to the West Midlands, the South East, Wales and East Anglia in Spring 2024.

The North East, Scotland and the South West would then be switched over in summer next year.

Customers in the East Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber, and Northern Ireland have already been contacted or are in the process of being switched over, with the switchover for the whole of the UK set to be complete by the end of 2025.

The telecoms giant also confirmed that initially, customers with a healthcare pendant, only use a landline, have no mobile signal or those who have disclosed any additional needs will not be proactively switched.

Lucy Baker, All-IP director for BT Consumer, said: “Through the work with our Digital Voice Advisory Group and our regional engagement, we’ve held 40 events, placed local radio and newspaper ads and met over 4,000 customers in person.

“We understand that any change can be unsettling, and we’re here to support our customers every step of the way. First-hand experience shows that once people have the facts and have spoken to one of our advisers, they feel confident to make the switch.

“If we’ve not been in touch or visited your area yet, don’t worry. We’ll be in touch when it’s time to switch. For anyone who has any issues, questions or concerns, then I’d encourage them to get in touch and let us know.”