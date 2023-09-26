Saudi Arabia’s newly appointed envoy visits Palestinian territories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Saudi Arabia’s newly appointed envoy visits Palestinian territories

By Press Association
Nayef al-Sudairi, the first-ever Saudi ambassador to the Palestinian Authority, right, and Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr Riyad Al-Maliki, left, make a joint statement after their meeting in Ramallah on Tuesday (Majdi Mohammed/AP/PA)
Saudi Arabia’s newly appointed envoy to the Palestinian Authority visited the Israeli-occupied West Bank for the first time to present his credentials and talk to Palestinian officials on Tuesday.

The trip is linked to US efforts to normalise ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The visit by Nayef al-Sudairi, who also serves as the Saudi ambassador to Jordan, is widely seen as an attempt by the kingdom to address the key sticking point in the Saudi-Israeli normalisation deal: the Palestinians.

The Saudi government has said it will normalise ties with Israel only if there is major progress toward the creation of a Palestinian state.

Palestinians Saudi Arabia
Nayef al-Sudairi visited the Palestinian territories to discuss the Saudi-Israeli normalisation deal (Majdi Mohammed/AP/PA)

Some 16 years after Arab leaders convened in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to reaffirm the Arab Peace Initiative, pledging no peace or diplomatic recognition of Israel without a just settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Palestinians still live under an open-ended military occupation in the West Bank and under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade in Gaza.

If the Biden administration can forge an agreement between Israel’s far-right, ultranationalist government and the Palestinian Authority, the Saudis stand to gain a defence pact with the US and US aid for a Saudi civilian nuclear programme.

Mr Al-Sudairi was appointed last month and is on his first visit to Ramallah, the seat of President Mahmoud Abbas’ Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

During his two-day trip, the Saudi diplomat planned to meet Mr Abbas and other senior Palestinian officials. Top of the agenda is Saudi Arabia’s possible diplomatic ties with Israel and the relationship between the kingdom and the Palestinians, officials said.

Mr Al-Sudairi told senior Palestinian officials on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia supported the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to a statement from Palestinian officials.

He praised efforts to bring about peace in the region in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative.

Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad al-Maliki called the meeting a “historical milestone to enhance and develop bilateral relations between the two sister countries and open up further prospects for cooperation in all fields”.

But it remained unclear what kind of Israeli concessions would be discussed in the Saudi-Palestinian talks. The deal depends on the willingness of Israel’s current government — whose Cabinet ministers have imposed sanctions on the Palestinian Authority and called openly for the annexation of the West Bank — to offer the concessions.

The Palestinian Authority also has not specified what it is willing to accept from the Israeli government. Mr Abbas said at the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week that there can be no peace in the Middle East without his people enjoying their “full and legitimate national rights”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, said his focus was on normalising relations between Israel and other Arab states before seeking a solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Israel opened diplomatic relations in 2020 with three Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in the Persian Gulf.

Those deals raised hopes that Saudi Arabia and other Arab states that have long refused to recognise Israel would make a similar move.