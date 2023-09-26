Soldier accused of killing teenager Daniel Hegarty dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Soldier accused of killing teenager Daniel Hegarty dies

By Press Association
Daniel Hegarty, 15, who died on July 31 1972 after being shot during an army operation in Londonderry (Family/PA)
A soldier accused of killing a teenager during the Troubles has died, a statement from the victim’s family has said.

Daniel Hegarty, a 15-year-old labourer, was shot twice in the head after encountering an Army patrol in Londonderry’s Creggan area in the early hours of July 31 1972.

His family said they take no delight in the news that the man who had been accused of murdering him, Soldier B, had died.

In 2021 the Public Prosecution Service announced that it would not be prosecuting Soldier B.

But that decision was challenged by the family and it was quashed by the Court of Appeal in August.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Daniel’s family said they had been informed by the PPS that Soldier B died on Thursday.

Bloody Sunday
The Hegarty family statement added: “We take no delight in the death of Soldier B.

“…We will offer a Mass for Soldier B as well.

“Our mother did the same in 1972.”

The family have accused the PPS of dragging out the case and said they never really wanted to prosecute Soldier B.

The PPS has been approached for comment.

Stormont Assembly
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood (Brian Lawless/PA)

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said there had been institutional failings in the Hegarty case and that it showed the UK government’s strategy for dealing with legacy issues would not work.

“Daniel Hegarty was shot and killed more than 50 years ago.

“It is a damning indictment on this society that his family have had to fight a lifetime for truth, justice and accountability.

“And it is further evidence that the British Government’s approach to legacy, shutting down justice, will never work for those who have lost the most,” he said.

“There have been serious institutional failings in this case that have badly let the Hegarty family down.

“The PPS decision to drop the case in 2021 was a significant low and forced this family to fight again for their right to justice.

“The Hegarty family have again demonstrated grace in their response to this news.

“There is no victory for anyone in any of this.

“Families like the Hegartys deserve the truth and they deserve justice.

“That should be the focus of political leaders across these islands.”

Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron said Daniel’s family were informed of Soldier B’s death “at the earliest opportunity”.

“Where the PPS is made aware of the death of a defendant, that is the end of any potential prosecution in relation to them,” he said.

“I appreciate that this is an extremely difficult time for the family of Daniel Hegarty who have hoped and campaigned for many decades to see a criminal justice outcome in this case.”

He added: “This particular case presented complications and an evolving picture in terms of the relevant evidential and public interest considerations.

“These resulted in a series of judicial review challenges to decisions that were taken and we recognise the additional distress caused to the Hegarty family by the protracted nature of the various sets of legal proceedings.”

Mr Herron said that the PPS decision-making in relation to Daniel’s case was “undertaken in good faith”.