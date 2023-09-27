US suspends aid to Gabon after military takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US suspends aid to Gabon after military takeover

By Press Association
Video grab shows soldiers holding General Brice Clothaire Oligui Nguema aloft in Libreville, Gabon (Gabon24/AP)
The United States has suspended most non-humanitarian aid to Gabon after August’s military takeover in the country.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the “pause in certain foreign assistance programs”, pending a review into the outing of the country’s former president Ali Bongo Ondimba.

Mr Blinken said the suspension would not affect US government operations in the oil-rich west African nation and his statement on Tuesday did not elaborate on which US funding would be affected or how much money would be placed on hold.

The US also suspended some aid to Niger when the military overthrew the government earlier this year, but has yet to formally determine if what happened was a coup.

US Pacific Island Summit
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (AP)

Mr Blinken said: “This interim measure is consistent with steps taken by the Economic Community of Central African States, the African Union, and other international partners, and will continue while we review the facts on the ground in Gabon.

“We are continuing US government operational activities in Gabon, including diplomatic and consular operations supporting US citizens.”

Gabon’s new military leader was sworn in as head of state less than a week after ousting the president whose family had ruled the nation for more than five decades.

General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema took the oath in the presidential palace in Libreville. He is a cousin of the ousted president, served as a bodyguard to his late father and is head of the Republican guard, an elite military unit.

The ousted president had served two terms since coming to power in 2009 after the death of his father, who ruled the country for 41 years. Another group of mutinous soldiers attempted a coup in 2019 but was quickly overpowered.

According to the World Bank, the former French colony is a member of OPEC, but its oil wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few, and nearly 40% of Gabonese aged 15 to 24 were out of work in 2020.