‘Biden wins’ election battle with Trump, insists former Republican speaker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Biden wins’ election battle with Trump, insists former Republican speaker

By Press Association
Former speaker Paul Ryan listens to Donald Trump (AP)
Former speaker Paul Ryan listens to Donald Trump (AP)

Former US House speaker Paul Ryan has warned the Republican party it will lose the presidential election if Donald Trump is selected as the nominee.

The leading Republican also told an event at the University of Wisconsin he expected hard-right followers of the former president to force a government shutdown within days.

Mr Ryan, who left office in 2019 and had a sometimes contentious relationship with Mr Trump, said he hoped another Republican nominee would gain enough momentum early next year after the first primaries to win the party’s nomination.

Taoiseach visits United States of America
Former US president Donald Trump and House speaker Paul Ryan (AP)

“The party that puts the first fresh face forward wins this election,” he said, adding that if the race was between Mr Trump and President Joe Biden: “I think Biden wins.

“I think leaders should endeavour to be honest, ethical, moral people who try to set standards for themselves and lead by example across the country. Donald Trump doesn’t try to do any of that.

“He does the opposite, frankly. So I just don’t think he’s fit for the job here.”

Ryan said in the small number of swing states, including Wisconsin, the election will come down to winning over suburban voters.

“Do you think those suburban voters like Donald Trump more since January 6?” Mr Ryan said. “I mean, good grief. They didn’t vote for him this last time, they’re not going to vote for him again.”

He had harsh words about Mr Trump’s followers in Congress, who he said were not interested in governing or finding a solution to avoid a government shutdown.

As hard-right lawmakers seize control of the House ahead of Saturday’s deadline, senators unveiled a bipartisan stopgap measure to keep offices funded until November 17, to buy time for Congress to finish its work.

Mr Ryan was speaker of the House during the last government shutdown in 2018, which lasted a record 36 days.

“There are a bunch of people who I think feel this is in their interest,” he said of a shutdown. “So I fear that is going to happen.

“We look like fools. We look like we can’t govern.”