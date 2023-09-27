One in 10 young women in UK identify as LGB, figures suggest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One in 10 young women in UK identify as LGB, figures suggest

By Press Association
An estimated 10.6% of women in the UK aged 16 to 24 identified as LGB in 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The proportion of young women in the UK identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual (LGB) has more than doubled in five years and now stands at around one in 10, new data suggests.

Some 10.6% of women aged 16 to 24 identified as LGB in 2022, up from 4.8% in 2017, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Among 16 to 24-year-old men the proportion is slightly lower, at 7.9% in 2022 – around one in 13 – up from 3.8% in 2017.

LGB identification is higher among young adults than in any other age group, the ONS found.

SOCIAL LGB
(PA Graphics)

A total of 9.2% of all 16 to 24-year-olds (630,000 individuals) are estimated to identify as LGB, compared with 5.1% of 25 to 34-year-olds, 3% among those aged 35 to 49 and 2% of 50 to 64-year-olds.

The figure dips to 0.7% for people aged 65 and over, though this proportion has remained broadly stable in recent years and is similar to 2017.

Across the whole UK population aged 16 and over, an estimated 3.3% identify as LGB, the equivalent of 1.8 million people.

This is up from 2.1%, or 1.1 million people, in 2017.

The proportion identifying as heterosexual has fallen over the same period, from 95% to 93.4%.

This drop “may be attributed to more people exploring their sexual identity, in combination with changing societal attitudes towards different groups and the expression of these today,” the ONS said.

A breakdown of the figures shows that within the LGB population, the majority of 16 to 24-year-olds identify as bisexual, while in each of the other age groups the majority identify as gay or lesbian.

Of the 9.2% of people in the UK aged 16-24 who identify as LGB, just over two-thirds identify as bisexual.

By contrast, just under half of LGB 25 to 34-year-olds identify as bisexual, with the proportion falling to about a quarter for 35 to 49-year-olds and one in seven of LGB 50 to 64-year-olds.

This trend does not continue into the oldest age group, however.

Within the 85,000 people aged 65 and over estimated to identify as LGB, 25,000 – about three in 10 – identify as bisexual.

Across the nations and regions of the UK, London has the highest proportion of people aged 16 and over identifying as LGB, at 5.3% or about one in 20.

The East Midlands has the lowest proportion among regions (2.1%), while Northern Ireland is lowest among nations (1.8%), some way behind Wales (4.3%), Scotland (3.4%) and England (3.3%).