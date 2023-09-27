Dutch crowds cheer as giant panda begins long journey to China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Dutch crowds cheer as giant panda begins long journey to China

By Press Association
A van carrying giant panda Fan Xing leaves the zoo (Peter Dejong/AP)
A van carrying giant panda Fan Xing leaves the zoo (Peter Dejong/AP)

Giant panda Fan Xing has begun a long journey home — to a country she has never visited.

Onlookers applauded as the three-year-old was given a ceremonial send-off from Ouwehands Zoo in the Netherlands, where she was born, for the first leg of her journey to China, where she will join a breeding programme that is helping preserve the vulnerable species.

Wouter Jurgens, director of Asia and Oceania at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said he hoped the panda would be an ambassador for relations between the Netherlands and China.

Netherlands Panda
A special ceremony was held at the Ouwehands Zoo (Peter Dejong/AP)

Those links have been strained in recent months by the Dutch decision to limit sales of advanced semiconductor processor chips.

The government called the move “country neutral” but it was seen as part of a US policy aiming at restricting China’s access to materials used to make such chips, which can be used in military technology.

Mr Jurgens said Fan Xing represented “a sign of the special relationship between the Netherlands and China in the field of nature conservation, but of course also much broader”.

“So today I would also like to express the hope that this Dutch-born panda, Fan Xing, will contribute… not only to the protection of nature, the protection of a species and of biodiversity, but also continue to contribute to the relationship between the Netherlands and China.”

Fan Xing was born on May 1 2020, the first cub born in the Netherlands as part of what was once known as China’s “panda diplomacy” programme.

Netherlands Panda
Zookeepers walk ahead of the van carrying Fan Xing (Peter Dejong/AP)

At the time, a quick check determined that the cub was male but a test late last year that was part of meticulous preparations for her trip to China established that Fan Xing is female.

For decades, China gifted friendly nations with its national mascot. The country more recently has loaned pandas to zoos on commercial terms.

Fan Xing’s parents, Xing Ya and Wu Wen, were sent to the Netherlands from Sichuan province in 2017. Under the terms of the deal that brought them to a small town in the central Netherlands, any cubs they produce must be sent to China before they reach the age of four.