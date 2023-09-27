‘Bus driver and passer-by tried to save stabbed 15-year-old girl’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Bus driver and passer-by tried to save stabbed 15-year-old girl’

By Press Association
A forensic tent has been put up at the scene where a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death on her way to school in Croydon, south London on Wednesday (Jordan Reynolds/PA)
A bus driver and a passer-by desperately tried to save a teenage girl’s life after she was stabbed to death on her way to school in south London.

The pair were seen trying to resuscitate the injured 15-year-old on the pavement in Wellesley Road in Croydon after horror unfolded in the morning rush hour on Wednesday.

A mother-of-two, who wanted to be named only as Bridget, said: “I was on the bus before and came off and walked back down, I saw them resuscitating her.

“The driver was holding her, and a lady.

“The emergency services were already here when I walked back.”

She said two other schoolgirls, believed to be the victim’s friends, were trying to get back through the police cordon but were held back.

The girl who died was a pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift School, a private girls’ school in Croydon.

The school released a statement that said: “We are deeply shocked by the senseless and tragic death of our much-loved and valued friend and pupil.

“It will take some time for the Old Palace community to come to terms with this terrible news, and we will offer support to our pupils as we try to do so.

“Above all, we send our love and deepest sympathies to the girl’s family at this unimaginably distressing time.”

Footage posted on social media showed several police cars and ambulance vehicles near a bus in Croydon on Wednesday morning.

A boy who knows the victim has been arrested, the Metropolitan Police said.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain said: “Our immediate thoughts are with this young girl’s family who are facing the most tragic of news. Our officers are with the girl’s family to support them.

“I am in contact with the local community, who are clearly as concerned as we are about this tragic incident. I shall continue to update them throughout the day.”

Two parked police cars and a red double decker bus with a forensic tent in the background.
Emergency services at the scene near the Whitgift shopping centre in Croydon, south London after a 15-year-old girl was stabbed on Wednesday morning (Jordan Reynolds/PA)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was “absolutely heartbroken” at the news of the girl’s death.

Emergency services were called to Wellesley Road in Croydon at around 8.30am to reports that she had been stabbed.

Both the land and air ambulance attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene 50 minutes later.

Around an hour and 15 minutes after the stabbing police arrested a teenage boy in connection with the girl’s death.

Mr Brittain added: “My officers were immediately on scene to provide first aid and support paramedics.

“Acting on information provided to them, officers also worked closely with colleagues from across the Met and the British Transport Police to track a teenager in connection with the stabbing.

“I can confirm that an arrest was made at about 9.45am in the Croydon area. At this early stage we believe that he may have known her.

“A crime scene will be in place for some time, and I am grateful for the co-operation of residents.”

A spokesman for London Ambulance Service confirmed that three ambulance crews, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic in a car as well as the air ambulance were sent to the scene.

A large police cordon was put in place outside the Whitgift Centre, with a red double decker bus on route 60, three police vehicles and about a dozen officers behind the police tape.

A bunch of flowers had been placed directly next to a forensic tent within the cordon.

The attack is not believed to have happened on the bus.

Forensics officers and a dog handler were working at the scene as the police investigation continued.

Transport for London said bus routes 60, 407 and 455 were being diverted away from the area “due to a police incident”.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference CAD 1601/27Sep, to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.