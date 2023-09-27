Roof blown off building in Co Cork as Storm Agnes ravages Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Roof blown off building in Co Cork as Storm Agnes ravages Ireland

By Press Association
The scene in Youghal, Co Cork, where a roof was blown off a building (Niall Carson/PA)
The scene in Youghal, Co Cork, where a roof was blown off a building (Niall Carson/PA)

A roof has been blown off a building in Co Cork as Storm Agnes rolls across the island of Ireland.

The Republic and Northern Ireland saw travel disruption with fallen trees blocking roads and flights and ferries also being affected.

Autumn weather September 27th 2023
The scene in Youghal, Co Cork, where a roof was blown from a building (Niall Carson/PA)

Dublin airport said it is operating normally, but had received a number of flights that had been diverted from Kerry Airport.

Cork airport has experienced some delays and cancellations, and a spokesperson from Belfast City airport said disruption to schedules across the UK due to the weather is “likely”.

In a statement, Irish Ferries said disruption to schedules may be experienced due to adverse weather conditions over the coming days, with passengers advised to check schedules.

Autumn weather September 27th 2023
People walk along the Clontarf promenade, Dublin, as Storm Agnes lands (Brian Lawless/PA)

Fallen trees are being reported across the island, with the roof being blown off a building in Youghal, Co Cork.

Kerry County Council said it has crews dealing with fallen trees and branches at a number of locations.

Storm Agnes, the first named storm of the season, is forecast to bring strong and disruptive winds until Thursday morning.

Autumn weather September 27th 2023
Emergency services at the scene of a fallen tree near Blackrock in Cork (Niall Carson/PA)

In Northern Ireland the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has urged caution from road users in the heavy wind and rain, and warned that strike action may affect the department’s ability to deal with any damage caused.

In a statement the DfI said: “Ongoing industrial action by members of the Unite and GMB unions until midnight on Wednesday September 27 may disrupt the Department’s initial response to any potential storm clear-up operation and other essential services which are routinely delivered by DfI staff on the road network.”

Impacted services include response and clear-up operations when there are incidents on the road such as unexpected debris, response to calls to the flood incident line and response to flood emergencies.

NI Electricity has warned that power cuts are possible, and ESB networks are showing power faults in a number of counties including Cork, Wexford and Tipperary.

In the Republic of Ireland a status orange wind warning is in place in several counties.

A status yellow warning for rain is also in place across large areas.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council announced the closure of a range of outdoor facilities including Antrim Castle Grounds, Crumlin Glen, the golf course at Ballyearl Arts & Leisure Centre and the golf course at Allen Park.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for rain is in place until 8pm on Wednesday, with a yellow warning for high winds.

The Met Office has warned this could lead to an increased risk of flooding as the storm continues to push north and east.