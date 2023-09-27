Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg praises Boris Johnson’s leadership after knighthood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg praises Boris Johnson’s leadership after knighthood

By Press Association
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg was made a Knight Commander of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has praised former prime minister Boris Johnson’s “great leadership” during the Covid pandemic after receiving a knighthood at Windsor Castle.

The former cabinet member was given the honour by the Princess Royal on Wednesday before former home secretary Dame Priti Patel collected her damehood.

Both were honoured for their political and public service.

The politicians were on Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list, which was branded a “catalogue of cronies” by his critics.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg with his wife Helen de Chair and children (left to right) Thomas, Mary and Peter, after being made a Knight Commander of the British Empire at Windsor Castle (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency at Windsor Castle, Sir Jacob said: “What Boris Johnson did was fundamentally important because he ensured that the 2016 referendum was delivered on and that was his major challenge.

“If you looked back to the 2017-19 parliament, it was completely dysfunctional. Absolutely nothing was happening.

“He cleared the logjam, got Brexit done and then managed to govern the country through the incredibly difficult circumstances of the pandemic when no-one really knew what the right answers were. I think he showed great leadership during that period.

“It was very kind of Boris to give (a knighthood) to me and very kind of the King, His Majesty, to approve it. I’m very grateful to have received it.”

Sir Jacob said he was “absolutely delighted” to come to Windsor to receive the honour.

He added: “I was particularly delighted to be dubbed by Princess Royal, who I am a most enormous admirer.

“I think she’s just such a model of public service and duty, which she carries on doing. You see every year she is the hardest working royal. It is just amazing the service she does to the country.”

Former home secretary Dame Priti Patel at Windsor Castle (PA/Jordan Pettitt)

Dame Priti said it was an “absolute honour and privilege” to collect her damehood from the Princess Royal.

She told PA: “I will never forget my time as home secretary, working alongside people who, day in day out, also gave so much to our country and particularly those on the front lines.

“Today is very much about that recognition of public service and from my perspective, also recognising many, many others on the front line who I’ve had the privilege of working with as home secretary and also supported and during my time as home secretary.”