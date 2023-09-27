Late-night TV shows announce their return after Hollywood writers’ strike ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Late-night TV shows announce their return after Hollywood writers’ strike ends

By Press Association
TV’s late-night hosts plan to return to their evening sketches and monologues by next week – reinstating the flow of topical humour silenced for five months by the newly ended Hollywood’s writers’ strike (Richard Vogel/AP)
TV’s late-night hosts plan to return to their evening sketches and monologues by next week – reinstating the flow of topical humour silenced for five months by the newly ended Hollywood’s writers’ strike.

Bill Maher led the charge back to work by announcing early on Wednesday that his HBO show Real Time With Bill Maher will be back on the air on Friday.

By mid-morning, the hosts of NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on CBS had announced they will also return, all by Monday.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is slated to return to the air on Sunday.

Fallon, Meyers, Kimmel, Colbert and Oliver spent the latter part of the strike teaming up for a popular podcast called Strike Force Five — named after their personal text chain and with all proceeds benefitting their out-of-work writers.

On Instagram on Wednesday, they said it was “mission complete”.

Actor Jack Black looks for a picket sign as joins demonstrators outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles
Actor Jack Black looks for a picket sign as joins demonstrators outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

The plans for some late-night shows were not immediately clear, like Saturday Night Live and Comedy Central’s Daily Show, which had been using guest hosts when the strike hit.

Scripted shows will take longer to return, with actors still on strike and no negotiations on the horizon.

On Tuesday night, board members from the writers union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production which stretched nearly five months.

Maher delayed returning to his talk show during the ongoing strike by writers and actors, a decision that followed similar pauses by The Drew Barrymore Show, The Talk and The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The three-year agreement with studios, producers and streaming services includes significant wins in the main areas writers had fought for – compensation, length of employment, size of staffs and control of artificial intelligence (AI) – matching or nearly equalling what they sought at the strike’s outset.

The union had sought minimum increases in pay and future residual earnings from shows and will get a raise of between 3.5% and 5% in those areas — more than the studios had offered.

The guild also negotiated new residual payments based on the popularity of streaming shows, where writers will get bonuses for being a part of the most popular shows on Netflix, Max and other services – a proposal studios initially rejected.

Actor Brendan Bradley on a picket line outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles
Actor Brendan Bradley on a picket line outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Many writers on picket lines said they were not properly paid for helping create heavily watched properties.

On AI, the writers got the regulation and control of the emerging technology they had sought.

Under the contract, raw, AI-generated storylines will not be regarded as “literary material” — a term in their contracts for scripts and other story forms a screenwriter produces.

This means they will not be competing with computers for screen credits.

Nor will AI-generated stories be considered “source” material, their contractual language for the novels, video games or other works that writers may adapt into scripts.

Writers have the right under the deal to use AI in their process if the company they are working for agrees and other conditions are met.

But companies cannot require a writer to use AI.