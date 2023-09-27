Meta enters AI chatbot market with its own virtual assistant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Meta enters AI chatbot market with its own virtual assistant

By Press Association
Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg kicks off the tech giant’s Connect developer conference in Menlo Park, California (Godofredo A Vásquez/AP)
Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg kicks off the tech giant’s Connect developer conference in Menlo Park, California (Godofredo A Vásquez/AP)

Meta has joined the likes of Microsoft, Google and Amazon by moving into the generative AI space with the announcement of an array of artificial intelligence tools.

As well as a virtual assistant to answer queries or craft responses in a fashion similar to ChatGPT and other programmes, the firm also announced plans to launch an AI studio where users could custom build their own AIs.

At its annual Meta Connect conference, the US tech giant unveiled Meta AI, a new assistant users will be able to “interact with like a person” by answering prompts or offering suggestions in response to queries around tasks or ideas, much like many of its rivals.

Mark Zuckerberg
Mr Zuckerberg reiterated his belief that the future of the internet would be based in the virtual world of the metaverse (Godofredo A Vásquez/AP)

Crucially though, users will be able to access the assistant and any created within its new AI studio from within any of Meta’s messaging platforms.

This is where Meta is looking to differentiate itself from its rivals, by using its already extensively used social platforms to put AI chatbots in front of users, many for the first time.

The company said it did not believe there will be “one single super-intelligent AI that everyone uses”, but rather “different AIs for different things”.

This was the reason for creating AI Studio, Meta said, to enable users to “create your own AI that’s aligned with your goals, whether you’re a small business, a creator, or anyone really”.

The company demonstrated several AIs it had created already, including a sous chef who could offer meal suggestions and a “personal editor and writing partner” called Lily.

Meta said these different chatbots would be given their own profiles on its platforms to enable users to interact with them.

Meta Zuckerberg
An attendee tries the Meta Quest 3 (Godofredo A Vasquez/AP)

Elsewhere at the conference, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the newest version of the company’s virtual reality headset – the Meta Quest 3 – and reiterated his belief that the future of the internet would be based in the virtual world of the metaverse.

In this space, users in such headsets will be able to interact with avatars of others as well as AI bots.

Mr Zuckerberg said the metaverse would see the “physical and digital world come together”.

The Facebook founder also unveiled a new pair of Meta smartglasses made by Ray Ban, which will be powered by the new Meta AI.

“Smart glasses are the ideal form factor for you to let an AI assistant see what you are seeing and hear what you are hearing,” Mr Zuckerberg said.

Over the last week, both Microsoft and Amazon have used live events to demonstrate their latest innovations in AI, with Microsoft announcing a new tool called Copilot is coming to Windows which users can call up at any time to help them with any computing, work or social task.

While Amazon used its product event last week to unveil improvements to voice-based AI assistant Alexa that make it more natural and conversational, and better at understanding context and inference to help users complete tasks.