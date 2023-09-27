Mikel Arteta praises returning Aaron Ramsdale as he helps Arsenal beat Brentford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mikel Arteta praises returning Aaron Ramsdale as he helps Arsenal beat Brentford

By Press Association
Aaron Ramsdale was back in goal for Arsenal against Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale was back in goal for Arsenal against Brentford (John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta had no doubt Aaron Ramsdale would perform when called upon after the goalkeeper kept Brentford at bay.

Reiss Nelson’s early goal secured a 1-0 victory at the Gtech Community Stadium to send Arsenal through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

But it was two fine saves from Ramsdale in the second half which denied the Bees the chance to get back into the match.

Ramsdale had sat out the last three matches, including Sunday’s north London derby draw against Tottenham, with Arteta preferring David Raya, the summer signing from Brentford.

David Raya
David Raya was on the bench against his former club (John Walton/PA)

The Gunners fans sung his name before kick-off and Arteta said: “For sure, he’s been exceptional around the place and especially with the situation.

“We love him, for sure. We know his character and what he brings to the team and we are happy to have him. Every player is very important. Today he had the opportunity to play and he had a really good game.

“I’m really happy. It was two very different halves. In the second they had a more aggressive approach and we were too direct and it became a difficult game.

“When we don’t play that well you need some big blocks in the box and we did that.”

The winning goal came after only eight minutes thanks to a mistake by the recalled Mathias Jorgensen, whose pass back wrong-footed Ethan Pinnock.

Eddie Nketiah leapt on the error, cutting the ball back for Nelson who stepped past a sliding Nathan Collins before neatly finishing past Mark Flekken.

Brentford improved after the break but were frustrated when Ramsdale tipped Yoane Wissa’s snap-shot against a post, and then aimed a fist pump at the home fans behind the goal who had been giving him stick.

“I didn’t see the second part, but I saw the first. It was a great save and crucial for us to win the game,” added Arteta.

Ramsdale then flung himself to his left to deny Frank Onyeka with time running out.

Bees boss Thomas Frank said: “I hate losing so it’s always tough to take but very pleased with the performance. That is the thing we can build on.

“Good performance in the first half and excellent in the second half. I think Arsenal were very lucky to get away with this with the chances we created in the second half.”