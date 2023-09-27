Public consultation launched to encourage buying of ‘no or low-alcohol’ drinks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public consultation launched to encourage buying of ‘no or low-alcohol’ drinks

By Press Association
The Government has launched a public consultation on raising the threshold for describing a drink as ‘alcohol free’ (Alamy/PA)
The Government has launched a public consultation to seek views on raising the threshold for describing a drink as “alcohol free” in a bid to encourage people to buy the alternative beverages.

Opinions will be sought on whether to label a drink “alcohol free” at 0.5% alcohol by volume (ABV) – up from the current UK threshold of 0.05% – in line with other countries including the US, Germany and Australia, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

A higher threshold could see more no and low-alcohol products on the market and encourage more people to choose the alternative drinks, according to the government department.

“Low alcohol” refers to any product at 1.2% ABV or below.

The Health Survey for England 2021 found a fifth of adults currently drink above the low-risk guidelines of 14 units per week, which the DHSC described as “significantly increasing their risk of ill health, poorer quality of life, and even premature death”.

As part of the consultation, the Government is also scoping out views on measures it can take with the industry to prevent children and young people from accessing and consuming these products, including potential age restriction warnings on beverages.

Additionally, it will be seeking opinions on how to support those looking to moderate their alcohol consumption, provide them with greater choice when looking for alternatives and whether to update labelling guidelines.

Public health minister Neil O’Brien said: “No and low-alcohol drinks are getting more and more popular, and we are looking to further support their growth.

Neil O’Brien Parliament portrait
Public health minister Neil O’Brien said the Government wants to encourage the growth of no and low-alcohol alternatives (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

He added: “We want to encourage the growth of no and low-alcohol alternatives for those looking to moderate their alcohol intake.”

Industry leaders welcomed the consultation.

Matt Lambert, chief executive of The Portman Group, which regulates alcohol marketing in the UK, said: “We welcome the new consultation, which we hope will help result in greater clarity on labels and encourage further uptake of low and no-alcohol alternatives.

“Our annual polling repeatedly shows that these products are already helping UK consumers moderate their drinking and avoid harms such as drink driving.

“It is also an important opportunity to highlight the continued commitment of producers to market and sell these products responsibly to adult consumers.”